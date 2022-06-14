2022 Kia EV6 GT-Line Malaysian Specs Leaked?

It was just last month when most of the motoring media members were surprised with a strategically-placed 2022 Kia EV6 GT-Line during the KIA-PGM Championship 2022 at Glenmarie Golf & Country club.

While we've speculated on the possible specs and variants for the latest Kia EV model, we came across an interesting Facebook post from one of the brand's official dealers from Seri Kembangan. In the post, they've explained in detail the Kia EV6 GT-Line variant, and they do look very interesting.

Kia EV6 GT Line coming to Malaysia in Q3?

The post mentioned that the Kia EV6 GT-Line for the Malaysian market will have 321hp and 605Nm of torque. This means that it'll be the variant fitted with the twin electric motor as well as an all-wheel-drive (AWD) system (because the Long Range version is RWD and only has 225hp and 350Nm of torque).

It was also mentioned that the battery size for the Malaysian-spec Kia EV6 GT-Line would be 77.6kWh which has a WLTP cycle range of around 506km on a single charge. Other details include a 183km/h top speed as well as a 0-100km/h time of 6.2 seconds.

Perhaps the most important detail about the post is what has been mentioned regarding Kia Malaysia's offerings for potential new owners. This includes a five-year manufacturer's warranty (or 150,000km) and seven years warranty for the lithium-ion battery (or 150,000km).

As for pricing, the Kia 3S centre mentioned that it is estimated at around RM300,000, and deliveries are expected to begin in September or October this year. That's RM50,000 less than what we initially thought when we first saw the car in May.