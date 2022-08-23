Kia EV6 Now Available For Leasing With Yinson GreenTech

Yinson GreenTech will be partnering up with Dinamikjaya Motors (DJM) as EV leasing partners here in Malaysia and their latest unit is the Kia EV6.

As the distributor of Kia here in Malaysia, this partnership with Yinson GreenTech means that EV models such as the beautiful Kia EV6 are now available under its public leasing program which already includes other EV models such as the Hyundai Ioniq 5 as well as the Ora Good Cat.

Yinson offers end-to-end leasing services

The Kia EV6 is the latest addition to the Yinson GreenTech EV leasing offerings which also includes vans, buses, and coming soon, motorcycles as well. The end-to-end leasing services also mean that the packages on offer also include complimentary membership across the entire lease period with chargEV.

This is because Yinson 'holds a majority stake in a joint venture to commercialise, operate and maintain charging infrastructure in Malaysia through the chargEV brand. In other words, those who enroll in their EV leasing services will also have access to more than 400 charging stations in Malaysia under the chargEV flag.

Maintenance & servicing included

According to Dato’ Francis Lee, Group CEO of BAuto and Director of DJM, "We, at DJM, hope to collaborate with YGT and be one of our leasing partners in providing an alternative mobility solution through this leasing programme. We propose that customers who wish to try out or have short-term specific needs to opt for this leasing programme as a prelude to full ownership."

This means that if you're interested to lease the latest Kia EV6 model, the services under Yinson GreenTech will also include comprehensive maintenance and servicing, road tax and insurance renewal, battery-charging management system, digital solutions, full body wrapping, and more.