The Ora Good Cat Will Be Launched In June 2022 - The Myvi Of The EV World?

The Ora Good Cat EV will be launched in June 2022, and if prices are anything to go by, this EV could be the people's EV.

The Ora Good Cat EV (a vehicle made by Ora, the EV division of the Chinese brand Great Wall Motors) has been spied testing in Malaysia since 2021. However, all the units previously seen were left-hand drive (LHD) versions of the adorable little electric vehicle, imported directly from China.

This has changed recently, because, at Go Auto's headquarters in Glenmarie, Shah Alam sits a right-hand drive (RHD) version of the car.

According to Dzulkhairil Md Zawawi, who is the head of group sales at Go Auto, there will be a soft launch for the car in the first week of June. He also said that more than 100 people had placed a booking for the car and that the number of interested buyers is growing by the day.

The Ora Good Cat for the Malaysian market is sourced from Thailand. It debuted there last November and is being sold between RM105k - RM132k.

According to Zawawi, Malaysia will get three variants of the Good Cat EV:

Tech - 47.8-kWh battery, 400km range (NEDC)

Pro - 47.8-kWh battery, 400km range (NEDC)

Ultra - 63.1 kWh battery, 500km range (NEDC)

The Good Cat Tech and Pro variants come with a 47.8 kWh capacity battery, allowing them to travel as far as 400 km (NEDC cycle test). The battery supplies power to one electric motor, which drives the front wheels. The performance figures for the Tech and Pro variants are 143 PS and 210 Nm of torque. It also has a maximum speed of 152 km/h.

As for the Ultra variant, Ora has given it a larger capacity battery of 63.1 kWh, allowing it to travel as far as 500 km on a single full charge. Performance figures are still the same as the Tech and Pro, so it's just a case of giving the car more range.

All Ora Good Cat variants support a 6.6 kW AC charger via a Type 2 connector. It can also be charged with a DC fast charger up to 60 kW using the CCS2 connector, allowing 0-80% charge in just 45 minutes for the Tech and Pro variants and about an hour for the Ultra variant.

According to Zawawi, all Good Cats purchased in Malaysia will come with a home charger, adding to its value for money status.

For now, there is still no indication of pricing, but if we base it on the Thai prices, the Good Cat EV should be the most affordable fully electric vehicle in Malaysia. Will the Ora Good Cat be the Myvi of the EV World?