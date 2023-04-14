Kind Deeds For A Full Heart And Blessed Ramadan This Year

Human kindness is a beautiful thing but it’s also often lost in today’s fast-paced society that values personal success and productivity.

However, take our minds off our self-absorbed goals and it’s easy to see where even our small, seemingly insignificant contribution might make a huge impact in someone’s life. And when better to start than now, just as we are coming up to the holy month of Ramadan.

As the period leading up to Hari Raya Aidilfitri is characterised as the time of forgiveness, self-control, compassion, sacrifice, and charity, here are just some ideas of how we as Malaysians of all races, backgrounds, and beliefs can come together to make this season a little more joyous.

Donate Excess Clothes To The Needy

As much as we might take the simple means to have new clean clothes on our back for granted, it’s a sad reality to realise that there are those who do not have that luxury.

Clothes, like a lot of items in our daily life, tend to accumulate as time goes on, but our preferences for style and fashion are constantly changing. As a result, some of us, many of us, even, have closets full of unused clothing.

Fortunately, there are easy ways to free up some space in your wardrobe while doing your good deed for the day. Many charitable organisations out there are willing to accept used clothing, provided they aren’t in tatters of course, to give to the needy. Some even have large donation boxes in popular areas such as shopping complexes so you can just drop them in at your convenience.

Share Break-Fast/Iftar with Friends & Family

There’s something intrinsic to the human bonding experience about sharing meals together, so why not organise a breaking-fast meal (otherwise known as Buka Puasa or Iftar) at home with friends, neighbours, and family. Bonus points if you can serve self-cooked dishes too!

A hearty meal, especially one that comes at the end of a full day of fasting is even more well-deserved when shared, so it’s the perfect opportunity to also share stories and laughter.

Get Your Mother/Father’s Car Washed

This one kind of depends if your mother and/or father tends to neglect the cleanliness of her/his car. Other parents are quite meticulous about the condition of their car – perhaps it runs in the family, and therefore do not apply.

However, if your father’s car is a bit of a mess, a kind deed to be done is to give it some TLC in the form of a wash. This writer is a bit of a car detailing obsessive, so will gladly take on my father’s filthy Ford Ranger or mother’s slightly less filthy Honda City with hose, suds, and towels in hand, but you’d be forgiven taking the easier route and letting the professionals handle it.

Your parent(s) might have forgotten how good their car looks, so just imagine how blown away they’d be to see it in gleaming condition!

Give Your Mother (In-Law’s) Car A Service

For those searching for extra brownie points from your in-laws, here’s your golden ticket. Many more elderly car owners may not have the energy or time to fuss about getting their car serviced frequently, and consequently they don’t run as smoothly as they should.

They might complain about the supposed unreliability and general frustration with the car, which is your cue to investigate what is ailing the vehicle. Who knows, it might be the case that it just needs a proper service!

After all, the gift of averting a potentially dangerous breakdown is something you can’t really put a price on, which becomes doubly essential given how much travelling we tend to do during the Ramadan and Hari Raya period.

Buy A First Car For A Family Member

This doesn’t apply to everyone and it definitely doesn’t come around as a common occurrence - except for maybe the extraordinarily wealthy.

Obviously, a big gesture of love and generosity can really leave a mark on a person’s life, but in the case of this writer, there’s a sister that is taking her driving exam and will be a licensed road user before long, meaning she’ll need a car that’s safe and dependable to stop us from worrying every time she heads out.

The extensive selection of CARSOME Certified cars have been fully inspected and refurbished to ensure they are in the highest quality and running condition, so you’re getting the best example used car no matter the price point.

