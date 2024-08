If you're in the market for some fantastic deals on used or pre-owned vehicles, clear your schedule and get ready to bring your whole squad of friends and family to the CARSOME Northern Autofair, scheduled to take place from September 6 to 8, 2024, at the CARSOME Juru Experience Centre in Penang.

There’s going to be something for anyone looking to explore a wide array of vehicles under one roof as CARSOME’s Northern Autofair will feature an impressive lineup of over 200 vehicles, ranging from budget-friendly local models to premium pre-owned cars.

With such a selection, prospective buyers will have the opportunity to physically experience, explore, and compare different models, all in one convenient location, regardless if you’re in the market for your first car or looking for that next upgrade.

At the CARSOME Northern Autofair, thre will also be an array of exclusive offers and discounts available wherein attendees can enjoy special event discounts of up to RM1,500 on selected cars. Additionally, the first 100 buyers over that weekend will receive an extra RM500 discount on top of that!

For those looking to trade in their existing vehicles, you’re in luck, as CARSOME is offering a trade-in reward of up to RM2,000, making it easier than ever to transition into your new ride. While selected cars are offered with a complimentary window tint package worth RM1,500, adding a touch of style, heat protection, and privacy to your new ride.

The perks don’t stop there, though. CARSOME has partnered with several financing and ancillary service providers to offer even more benefits to car buyers. For instance, CIMB Bank is offering attractive financing rates starting as low as 3.29% per annum (terms and conditions apply).

What’s more, attendees who place a vehicle order during the event will be eligible for exclusive giveaways from our friends at Trapo, including their i-Sight T350 and T550 dashcams as well as Trapo Coating products, while stocks last.

Of course CARSOME excels delivering a worry-and-fuss-free car buying experience with every CARSOME Certified vehicle undergoing a rigorous 175-point inspection to ensure they are free from major accidents as well as fire and flood damage, followed by a professional refurbishment process.

All this occurs at the CARSOME Certified Lab (CCL) where it receives meticulous attention, including necessary repairs, bodywork, and thorough detailing. Only high-quality parts are used in repairs to ensure the vehicle performs at its best and that manufacturer warranties are maintained. This comprehensive approach is a cornerstone of CARSOME's commitment to transparency and quality.

Whether you're actively searching for your next car or simply want to browse, the CARSOME Northern Autofair is an event you won't want to miss. Mark your calendars for September 6 to 8, 2024, from 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM, and head to the CARSOME Juru Experience Centre in Penang!