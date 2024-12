The new year is often a time for reflection, gratitude, and planning. But more than that, it’s an opportunity to upgrade your life for the year ahead. Whether it’s new shoes, a fresh hairstyle, or even a brand-new car, this is the perfect moment to start anew.

A new car isn’t just a means of transportation; it’s a statement of success and future aspirations. And there’s no better time to upgrade than at the upcoming year-end CARSOME Autofair. Taking place from 6- to 8-December 2024 at CARSOME PJ Automall. This is your last chance this year to secure the best deals and rewards on your next ride.

What makes the year-end CARSOME Autofair special?

The CARSOME Autofair is a highly anticipated regional event held quarterly, offering superb deals on over 200 cars physically available on-site, exclusive purchase discounts and value-added packages from CARSOME’s trusted partners.

These are some of the key discounts that CARSOME will offer on popular brand models during the year-end CARSOME Autofair:

Proton: Discounts up to RM 5,600

Honda: Discounts up to RM 7,000

Perodua: Discounts up to RM 4,500

Nissan: Discounts up to RM 9,000

Mazda: Discounts up to RM 10,000

Toyota: Discounts up to RM 6,000

The upcoming CARSOME Autofair will offer these unbeatable deals and rewards on selected vehicles when you buy, sell, or trade in during the event:

Discounts of up to 50% on selected cars.

RM 2,000 Trade-in Reward.

RM 200 Sell Car Reward.

Up to RM 2,000 Extra Discounts on all cars

Alongside, CARSOME will throw in additional perks for every purchase which may include:

Extended 3-Year Warranty on selected cars

2x Free Services from CARSOME Service Center

In addition, during the event, over RM 30,000 in prizes will be won in CARSOME’s Sure-Win Lucky Draw.

Automatic entries for CARSOME Gempak Lucky Draw

Every car purchase automatically earns you 10 entries into the CARSOME Gempak Lucky Draw, where you can win up to 7 years of FREE car instalments, valued at up to RM 84,000.

CARSOME Gempak Campaign Prizes September 1x Monthly Prize: RM 12,000 (RM 1,000 x 12 months) October 1x Monthly Prize: RM 12,000 (RM 1,000 x 12 months) November 1x Monthly Prize: RM 12,000 (RM 1,000 x 12 months) December 1x Monthly Prize: RM 12,000 (RM 1,000 x 12 months) + 1x Grand Prize: RM 72,000 (RM 1,000 x 72 months)

It’s simple—winners are selected from the tickets they earn, here’s how:

Buy & Win: Purchase any CARSOME vehicle during the campaign and automatically earn 5 tickets. Buy during the CARSOME Autofair sales event, and you’ll double up to 10 tickets . (Applicable for both CARSOME Certified and CARSOME Value cars).

. (Applicable for both CARSOME Certified and CARSOME Value cars). Refer & Win: Refer a friend to purchase a CARSOME vehicle, and you will receive 3 tickets . (The buyer is also eligible for ‘Buy&Win’ tickets)

. (The buyer is also eligible for ‘Buy&Win’ tickets) Sell & Win: Selling/trading in your vehicle to CARSOME also earns you 1 ticket.

Tickets are stackable, meaning the more tickets you earn and have in the pot, the higher your chances of winning. Earning your tickets earlier also increases your chances of being selected first.

Join us at CARSOME PJ Automall from 9.00 AM to 6.00 PM daily, from 6- to 8-December 2024, and make this year-end one to remember. Visit the CARSOME website now to learn more and start browsing for your next car. See you there!