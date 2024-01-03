Get first month car instalment for FREE with CARSOME + up to 20% off on after-sales services!

You've read that right. CARSOME is offering the initial payment as gift for anyone buying a used car from them between January 1st and January 31st, 2024. Take advantage of that extra cash to start the year off on the right foot!

Please keep in mind that this offer extends to a maximum of RM600 per car for purchases through loans exclusively. This offer stands for all vehicles, whether they're CARSOME Certified or Value Cars.

Additional 1-Year Warranty for All CARSOME Value Cars

On a tight budget? This month, every CARSOME Value car qualifies for a one-year Extended Warranty Program covering all brands and models, ensuring peace of mind.

Get an Extra RM800 In Payout When You Sell Your Car

Between January 1st and January 31st, 2024, any car you sell to CARSOME earns you an extra RM800 payout, provided your car's appraisal value is RM10,000 or higher. This offer covers all makes and models brought in for assessment.

Get Spoiled For Choice With Up to 20% Discount for Our After-Sales Purchases!

Alongside that free one-year warranty, you can opt for an extended warranty upgrade or CARSOME Service Center vouchers to ensure your ride remains secure for the future!

Choose any of the packages below:

Peace of Mind Packages

2 years Gold

1 year Platinum

2 years Platinum

1 year Gold (for all CARSOME Value Cars only)

CARSOME Service Center Packages

Additionally, the CARSOME Service Center Package contains 4 Premium Service Package vouchers and 6 Signature Service Package vouchers.

Purchase both packages together and get a 20% discount together!

TRAPO Gear Up Package

Alternatively, you can spice up your ride with the TRAPO Gear Up package. Each package comes with the following goodies. You can go all in on one full option or pick one of each:

Option A (Choose One Minimum) Option B (Choose One Minimum) TRAPO Tinting TRAPO Dashcam TRAPO Coating TRAPO Paint Protection Film (PPF) TRAPO Car Mat TRAPO Tinting TRAPO Coating

Choose CARSOME Certified Cars Extra For Peace of Mind

All CARSOME Certified cars are selected via a stringent 175-point inspection to ensure they are free from major accidents, floods, and fire damage. Then, our curated selection of vehicles is sent for refurbishment at our CARSOME Certified Lab under a professional team with updated aesthetics and safety standards.

Additionally, for your peace of mind with each purchase, all CARSOME Certified car comes with the following promise:

1-year warranty: Our warranty plan covers everything from the engine to the vehicle’s chassis, after-sales support, and easy claims.

5-day money-back guarantee: If you have changed your mind about your purchase, we allow all vehicles to be refunded within 5 days with no questions asked.

Fixed prices and no hidden fees: The prices displayed on our website are final inclusive of PUSPAKOM inspection, owner transfers, and loan application fees.

Terms and Conditions apply.