From March 1st until April 30th 2024, as part of Raya Sempurna dengan CARSOME, they are giving car buyers the chance to take home prizes worth up to RM60,000!

There’s nothing like making that festive hometown trip, especially if you arrive in style in that car you’ve always wanted.

You’ll be spoilt for choice for your next Balik Kampung ride as CARSOME has over 1,800 vehicles for you to browse through, including some class leading family vehicles from brands such as Honda, Toyota, Proton, Perodua, Subaru Mitsubishi, Mazda and more!

Prizes include two units of the iPhone 15 Pro, four units of the Dyson V12 Vacuum, six units of an LG 55-inch 4K Smart TV, and 1200x reload PINs from Touch n’Go. And the best part is how easy it is to participate in Raya Sempurna dengan CARSOME!

From 1st March to 30th April, just leave CARSOME a review on their Facebook or Google Business page for a chance to win prizes worth up to RM60,000.

Here’s how:

Purchase a car from any CARSOME outlet and take a picture of yourself and your newly purchased car. Share a review of the service you received at CARSOME, starting with “Raya Sempurna dengan CARSOME kerana….” on their Facebook or Google page. Include the hashtag #CARSOMERAYA at the end of your review on CARSOME’s Facebook and Google page. The review that receives the most “likes” wins!

Naturally, opting for a CARSOME Certified vehicle brings its own advantages. These cars undergo a thorough 175-point inspection to guarantee they have not suffered significant accidents, water damage, or fire incidents. Subsequently, our carefully chosen array of vehicles undergo refurbishment at our specialised CARSOME Certified Lab by a skilled team, ensuring they meet modern aesthetic and safety criteria.

Moreover, to ensure your reassurance with every purchase, each CARSOME Certified car is accompanied by the following assurance:

1-year warranty: Our warranty plan covers everything from the engine to the vehicle’s chassis, after-sales support, and easy claims.

5-day money-back guarantee: If you have changed your mind about your purchase, we allow all vehicles to be refunded within 5 days with no questions asked.

Fixed prices and no hidden fees: The prices displayed on our website are final inclusive of PUSPAKOM inspection, owner transfers, and loan application fees.

What are you waiting for? Head down to your nearest CARSOME Experience Centre to have an up close look at the selection of vehicles and even arrange a test drive. Alternatively, though not as involved, you’re also free to browse via the CARSOME website or CARSOME app for iOS or Android devices.