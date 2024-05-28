Too cheap to be good, or too good to be true? Why a lower priced used car does not always equal a better deal

Buying a used car can be a smart financial decision, but rarely is it ever just about finding the cheapest option out there. Each used car is unique, and comparing them requires more than just glancing at the price tag.

The real value of a used car often lies in its cosmetic and, more importantly, mechanical condition, which more often than not are things that often get neglected in cars that are selling for a lower price relative to other examples of the same make and model.

All cars depreciate, of course, but the kind of car we’re referring to are the ones that stand out due to their price or, more accurately, due to them being underpriced. Are they worth a buy or are they too good to be true?

Price Reflects Quality, Usually

Typically, the price of something is usually reflected in the product itself - its quality, features, or in the case of a pre-owned car, its mileage and condition. If you’re looking at a high mileage car in poor condition, chances are the asking price mirrors that.

This is exactly why a ‘great deal’ on a used car should be approached with some skepticism, especially if there are no outward or obvious reasons why it’s priced below market value. As the old saying goes: “if it’s too good to be true, it probably is.”

Will It Be Reliable?

Buying a cheap used car may seem like a good deal initially due to the low purchase price, but there are several reasons why it might not be a wise investment over the long term. Sure, it starts and runs fine right now, but how long will this last?

Used cars sold cheaply also tend to have hidden reliability issues attributed to their condition, leading to unexpected breakdowns and inconvenience, not to mention the cost of repair(s) that follows. This can be particularly problematic if you rely on this car for daily commuting or long trips.

Little To No Reconditioning

Prior to putting a car up for sale, both used car dealers and private sellers alike tend to invest in mechanical repairs and/or cosmetic work to some extent, so that they would be more appealing to a prospective buyer both at first impression and during a test drive.

However, some do not feel that investment would correlate to a higher justified asking price and skip this step altogether, leaving the new owner to take on the burden of repairing existing issues and bringing back some of the car’s original showroom lustre.

CARSOME - Used Cars Done Up & Done Right

Of course there are some cases where you’ll find a genuine bargain, a great car at an unbelievably low price. However, they are extremely rare and chancing upon one boils down to luck most of the time - like literally looking for diamonds in the rough.

For the huge majority of us just looking for a car when the time comes, focusing our purchase decision on price alone means taking considerable risk of further frustration and cost incurred down the road.

However, with CARSOME, all their CARSOME Certified cars have been put through a rigorous 175-point inspection to ensure its mechanical integrity as well as to make sure the vehicle has not undergone major accident damage, fire or flood.

What’s more, their team will also run each vehicle through a detailing and beautification process so that it is presented to the buyer at a high overall standard. From paint and body repair to touch ups to trim restoration, CARSOME handles it all.

Buyers are rightfully selective about the car they take home with them, especially if it's an SUV or MPV that they will have to trust the safety of their family with. And with a car that’s CARSOME Certified, not only are you still getting a great deal, but ownership ease and peace of mind comes as standard.

Head on over to their website at www.carsome.my or download the CARSOME app for iOS or Android today and browse thousands of quality used cars!