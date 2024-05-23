The Perfect Family Car - Why You Can’t Go Wrong With An SUV or MPV

Though the oddities and idiosyncrasies of automobile preferences knows no bounds, two vehicle categories have emerged as frontrunners for the family-oriented buyer: Multi-Purpose Vehicles (MPVs) and Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs).

Though their popularity has been long established, often to the decline of sedans, station wagons and hatchbacks; both the MPV and SUV offer a host of features tailored to meet hectic and multi-purpose (hence, the M and P in MPV, for example) needs of a family. Here’s why:

Spaciousness and Comfort: The MPV Wins.

This one’s obvious, we admit. One of the primary reasons buyers with a large (or growing) family gravitate towards MPVs and SUVs is the ample amounts of space they offer, with cabins designed to comfortably accommodate more passengers and cargo, making them ideal for the daily grind but also ready to make long haul trip at a moment’s notice.

MPVs typically feature three rows of seating, often with flexible arrangements, such as in the Kia Carnival or Nissan Serena. Seats can often be reconfigured, folded, or removed entirely to maximise cargo space, ensuring that whether it's a school run, a weekend getaway, or a major move, the MPV can adapt to the task.

On the other hand, SUVs also offer ample seating with some models providing similar three-row configurations, though the majority are 5-seater models that should be adequate for a family of four. Additionally, SUVs often come with more well-appointed interiors and a larger boot by default due to their default lack of 3rd row seating.

Safety Features: It’s A Tie

When it comes to family vehicles, safety is paramount. Both MPVs and SUVs excel in this area, often boasting advanced safety technologies as buyers in this category consider this to be a deal-breaker.

MPVs, being people movers at their core, are engineered with family safety in mind. Many come equipped with child safety locks, ISOFIX points for securing child seats, a plethora of airbags, and have been crash tested to ensure a very robust passenger cell.

Modern MPVs also incorporate advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) like Automatic lane departure warnings, blind-spot monitoring, and automatic emergency braking.

SUVs are equally robust in safety features. Their higher seating position offers better visibility, which can enhance driver awareness and reaction time. Advanced safety technologies are also a staple, including features such as adaptive cruise control, collision avoidance systems, and 360-degree cameras.

Versatility and Practicality: The MPV Wins (Unless You Go Off-Road)

Families require vehicles that can handle a variety of situations, and both MPVs and SUVs excel in versatility.

MPVs are designed to be the ultimate practical family car. The sliding doors found on many models make for easy access, especially in tight parking spaces. Their low floor height facilitates easier loading and unloading of children and cargo, making everyday tasks less cumbersome.

SUVs bring an added layer of versatility with their ability to tackle different terrains, should the need arise. They provide a balanced blend of on-road comfort with most models offering some measure of off-road capability despite lacking all-wheel drive, thanks to an increased ground clearance.

Technology and Entertainment: It’s A Tie

Seeping everyone entertained on a long road trip is crucial, especially when young children are onboard. To help sate their short attention spans, most modern MPVs and SUVs come equipped with entertainment features such as an overhead multimedia player or, better yet, rear-passenger screens with individual wireless connectivity, to keep the family engaged, though this is more prevalent in higher-end MPVs.

That said, many models of both SUVs and MPVs can receive aftermarket or OEM retrofits of rear-seat entertainment systems, too. Many high-end models even offer premium sound systems, built-in Wi-Fi hotspots, and touchscreen infotainment systems that support Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, so keeping passengers of all ages occupied shouldn’t be too much of an issue.

Fuel Efficiency and Economy: The MPV Wins

Larger vehicles typically are expected to have higher fuel consumption, so while you won’t match the fuel-sipping prowess of, say, a Perodua Axia, today’s advanced electrified powertrains and efficient turbodiesel engines have yielded great efficiency improvements for both MPVs and SUVs alike while not sacrificing performance.

However, despite modern models boasting aerodynamically optimised bodies, MPVs are often more fuel-efficient than their SUV counterparts due to their lower-riding design and typically lighter weight.

SUVs have also seen improvements in fuel efficiency, with many models offering hybrid or even fully electric versions come to market, but generally speaking their bulkier build and higher ride height hinders their airflow and increases drag.

Also, as SUVs fitted with AWD or 4WD system are not uncommon, they result in further reduced fuel efficiency compared to vehicles driven by just 2 wheels, such as an MPV.

And Yet, The SUVs Win By Market Demand

If you were following along, it would seem that the MPV clearly trumps the SUV when it comes to the core criteria of an ideal family car. However, as was stated in the beginning, the car buying public is often idiosyncratic in its trends and decision making, and even a quick glance on any given city street is enough to make evident the staggering ubiquity of SUVs.

They’ve captured the public’s interest in a way that no other vehicle category can match and has cemented itself as the default choice for most people for its mix of style and everyday-capability, often relegating the MPV to the role of people mover. Even popular models like the Perodua Aruz, Toyota Veloz, and Kia Carnival have adopted SUV-like styling to win over customers.

