CARSOME’s Gempak promotion is about to make waves as we approach the closing months of 2024 (has it been that long already?) as it runs from September through December, with 7 years of free car installments as well as prizes totaling RM84,000 coming up for grabs!

Whether you’re buying, selling, or merely referring, you stand a chance to win big by making your car ownership journey, or someone else’s, even more rewarding! Here’s pretty much everything you need to know about these CARSOME Gempak.

The Prizes: Free Installments For A Year Or More!

First of all, there will be multiple winners announced over the course of four months. From September to November, one lucky winner will be selected each month to receive RM12,000, effectively covering up to RM1,000 per month in car installments for an entire year. For those counting along, that’s 12 months of free car payments for a winner each month!

For the month of December, alongside another winner of RM12,000, the promotion ramps up with a grand prize announcement. One especially lucky participant will walk away with a staggering RM72,000, equivalent to 72 months or 6 years of free car installments! This brings the total number of winners to five by the year’s end!

To get in on the action, participants need to earn raffle tickets that, don’t worry, CARSOME has made it easy to accumulate, regardless of whether you’re buying, selling, or merely referring a friend. Earn these ‘Golden Tickets’ simply by:

(1) Buy Or Sell Your Car: This is the most straightforward way to enter the raffle! Every time you buy or sell a vehicle with CARSOME, you earn raffle tickets that automatically enter you into the lucky draw.

Buying a car through CARSOME will net you 5 Golden Tickets, seliing a car through CARSOME will get your 1 Golden Ticket, and a successful referral means another 3 Golden Tickets for your pocket!

(2) Refer a Friend: Don’t worry if you think you’re going to be missing out if you’re not inclined to buy or sell a right now. If you’re a previous CARSOME customer, by simply referring a friend, you can also earn a raffle ticket to put yourself in the running! Of course, the buyer or seller you’ve referred will also be in the running - it’s a win-win!

This isn’t just a one-per-person raffle either as each ticket is stackable, so the more tickets you collect, the higher your odds of winning become! And earlier you participate, the better your chances, as your tickets stay in the draw until the end of December.

Follow CARSOME’s Social Media for Monthly Winner Announcements

What’s next? Well, once you’ve earned your ‘Golden’ raffle tickets, make sure to follow CARSOME’s official Facebook and Instagram pages where the lucky winners will be announced on the 5th of each month. All tickets earned during the campaign will remain valid until the final draw, so even if you don’t win one of the monthly prizes, your chances of taking home the grand prize will still be alive!

So, whether you’re in the market to buy, sell, or refer, now is the perfect time to get involved with CARSOME. The CARSOME Gempak Promotion is more than just a chance to win—it’s a way to experience the ease and convenience of car ownership through CARSOME’s trusted platform.

Don’t miss out on your shot at winning up to 7 years of free installments! Visit CARSOME today or download the CARSOME app for the App Store or Google Play to get browsing. Who knows? In addition to having a shiny new ride to get you around, you could be the next lucky winner of worry-free car instalments for years!

Click Here To Learn More.