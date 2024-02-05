Proton sells nearly 13k cars to kick off 2024, its strongest start since 2013

Proton's latest sales figures paint a vibrant picture to the start to 2024. With a reported total of 12,882 units sold in January for both domestically and in export markets, the company celebrates its most auspicious beginning since 2013.

These figures mark a 1.3% surge in volume from December 2023 and an impressive 10.3% escalation compared to the same period last year.

Maintaining its stronghold as the second-best performer in overall sales, Proton boasts a significant market share of 19.5%, a notable 3.3% leap from the previous month. Remarkably, despite January's total-industry-volume (TIV) plummeting by 15.6% to 66,134 units compared to December, Proton's market share remains robust.

Delving into specific models, the Saga once again emerges as the frontrunner for the national automaker, with a resounding 6,129 units sold, comprising nearly half of Proton's total sales for January.

Following suit is the X50, selling 2,002 units, maintaining its status as the top-selling B-segment SUV in the local market.

The Persona secures third place with 1,846 units sold, while the new S70 sedan debuts impressively with 1,442 units delivered, hinting at promising prospects as series production deliveries commence.

With 8,000 orders already in the pipeline, the S70 is poised for further ascent in Proton's internal rankings. Notably, it also marks its entry into the export market with 15 units dispatched to Brunei ahead of its official launch there later this month.

In other highlights, Iriz sales surged by 7%, totalling 523 units, while 372 X70s and 365 X90s found buyers in January. Even the discontinued Exora continued to attract interest, with 203 units delivered.

Expressing his elation at the strong start, Proton Edar CEO Roslan Abdullah emphasises the resonance of their models with buyers seeking innovation. He pledges unwavering commitment to meeting customer demands, ensuring timely deliveries, and surpassing expectations.

Despite projections of a contraction in Malaysian automotive sales for 2024, driven by factors like increased SST and the luxury goods tax, Proton remains steadfast in its optimism.

Anchored by a robust beginning, the company looks ahead with confidence, aiming for sustained growth through innovation, quality, and exceptional customer service throughout the year.