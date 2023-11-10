Proton Exora records 11.5% surge in sales in its farewell year - nearly 200k units sold

Embracing the MPV revolution

In a country that only embraced MPVs in the mid-2000s, Proton broke new ground with the launch of Malaysia's first homegrown MPV, the Proton Exora, in 2009. Fast forward 14 years, as other MPVs evolved or were retired, the Exora stood its ground, becoming a beloved staple on Malaysian roads. Sadly, its final chapter was penned in October, marking the end of an era.

196,583 Units and done

Over nearly a decade and a half, the Shah Alam plant produced 196,583 units of the Proton Exora. Its spacious design remained a constant, with minor tweaks along the way. The most recent update in 2022 featured the placement of the current roundel badge, a nod to its lengthy stay.

Evolution of powertrain

In the beginning, it came with a naturally aspirated 1.6-litre CamPro CPS engine and a 4-speed automatic transmission. However, the Exora evolved and over the years, it received a 5-speed manual transmission, a CVT automatic transmission, and a turbocharged CamPro CFE engine. The Exora RC2, introduced last year, offered two variants - Executive and Premium, priced between RM 62,800 and RM 69,800.

Go out with a bang!

In its last month of production, the Exora sold 393 units in October. As it takes its final bow, the Exora emerges as the undefeated C-segment MPV sales champion. A total of 3,910 units have found new homes in 2023, showcasing an 11.5% surge in sales.

A farewell, but not goodbye

While the Exora bids farewell, we’ll still see plenty of it on the road. There also won't be an immediate successor. Plans for a new model based on the Geely Jiaji MPV have been shelved. Instead, the Proton X90 steps up as P1’s sole 3-row model.



