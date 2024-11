Proton has bounced back from a somewhat soft September, recording a sales surge in October 2024 with 12,799 units sold. This figure, which includes exports, marks a 13.6% increase compared to the previous month and aligns with a broader recovery in the automotive industry, with the total industry volume (TIV) rising from 56,067 units in September to an estimated 70,668 units in October. Despite this uptick, Proton’s market share forecast dropped slightly to 18.1% for October, with a year-to-date (YTD) share of 18.9%.

In terms of year-to-date performance, Proton has achieved 125,557 unit sales so far in 2024, a marginal decline from the 129,604 units sold by the same period in 2023. Proton remains hopeful for a sixth consecutive year of growth, but with limited time left in the year, surpassing last year’s roaring sales figures might be a hope too high.

As usual, the popular Proton Saga continues to lead the brand’s lineup with an impressive 6,112 units sold in October. This brings its YTD total to 60,178 units, establishing it as Malaysia’s third best-selling vehicle of 2024. Proton projects that Saga’s sales will reach 72,000 units by the year’s end, making it the second consecutive year that this sedan surpasses the 70,000-unit mark over a 12-month period.

Three other Proton models also held strong positions in their respective segments. The X50 maintained its lead as the best-selling B-segment SUV with October sales reaching 2,122 units. Meanwhile, the Proton S70 reclaimed its position as the top C-segment sedan, selling 1,432 units last month, bringing its total sales to 16,200 units since it first hit the market earlier this year. Additionally, the X90 topped the D-segment SUV category, delivering 245 units to customers in October.

Elsewhere in Proton’s lineup, the Persona sold 1,520 units while the recently facelifted X70 recorded 989 units and the Iriz rounds out the brand’s B-segment offerings with 379 units, securing its spot as the fourth best-selling B-segment hatchback.

Looking a little further into the horizon, Proton is gearing up for the anticipated launch of its first electric vehicle, the eMas 7, that’s set to debut at the end of the year. The eMas 7 has already been previewed to thousands of potential customers and will officially launch in December, with 36 dealers representing the new model.