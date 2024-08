Geely Auto Group has announced that it sold 955,730 units in the first half of 2024, a 41 percent increase from the same period last year.

The overseas market peaked with Geely International sales reaching 197,428 vehicles—a 67 percent growth. This growth is a historical high for Geely, which remains committed to its globalization strategy.

Geely Auto has ranked among the top three in terms of Chinese brand vehicle sales in 14 countries, including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, and the Philippines.

For first half of 2024, the automaker expanded its global footprint by adding over 120 new sales and service outlets as well as more than 650 sales and service points across 76 countries to establish their connections with global customers.

Moreover, Geely is eyeing revitalizing local automotive industries by partnering with dealers and retailers. The group is also seeking expansion into new markets such as Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia, and Vietnam.

With 2024 is set as pivotal year for Geely, with the annual export target increasing from 330,000 to 380,000 units. The group will further focus on entering more market segments, product innovation, brand rejuvenation, and enhancing global supply chains, to ensure sustainable high-quality growth.