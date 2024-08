Proton has pulled back the curtain the highly anticipated 2025 Proton X70 facelift, which is also now available for booking with a RM500 fee at any Proton 3S and 4S centre, introducing a fresh new face, enhanced features, and a couple of long-awaited connectivity features.

As expected, Proton’s popular C-segment SUV has undergone significant design updates, drawing inspiration from the 2022 facelifted Geely Boyue, but the ‘facelift’ is only the tip of the iceberg - a far cry from the undramatic updates rolled out for the X50 earlier in June.

The new 2025 model year X70 is expected to receive a full launch imminently and features slimmer full-LED reflector headlights, a bolder five-point grille with Proton’s signature Infinite Weave design and “songket” diamond pins, a restyled front bumper, and new 19-inch alloy wheels, particularly noticeable on the top-spec Premium model.

While the taillights remain unchanged from the previous model, the rear bumper has been revised with horizontal reflectors and faux corner air outlets, which interestingly is a unique Proton in-house design touch not shared with its Geely-badged foreign market counterpart.

Inside, though the overall layout remains the same at a glance, the X70 boasts a new dashboard decor panel, again exclusive to Proton, with a gloss black insert featuring multi-colour ambient lighting. This ambient lighting has a “rhythmic” function that changes colours in sync with the music being played, something that’s becoming a popular inclusion in newer cars.

The infotainment system is perhaps the most obvious upgrade here, sporting a larger 12.3-inch “floating” touchscreen that juts out slightly from the centre stack that improves reachability while retaining an integrated look.

Speaking of this welcome multimedia package, one of the most significant feature additions is the long-awaited addition (and we do mean long) of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, bringing Proton to parity with the majority of its class peers. No doubt this will also trickle into other models running the company’s latest infotainment hardware such as the S70, X90, and X50 - hopefully within short order.

The cabin also sees the introduction of Stone Grey Nappa leather upholstery, replacing the previous brown interior in the Premium variant, and a new criss-cross stitching pattern on the door cards.

Technical specifications are yet to be officially confirmed, but the X70 is expected to retain its 1.5-litre turbocharged TGDi three-cylinder engine, delivering 177 PS and 255 Nm of torque, to power the majority of the range. This power is likely to be sent to the front wheels through a seven-speed wet dual-clutch transmission. What remains up in the air, however, is the fate and continued inclusion of an all-wheel-drive option, available on the current mid-range Executive model.

This being a pre-launch announcement, pricing for the 2025 Proton X70 has not been outed, though it’s clear that the automaker will be under pressure to offer it to Malaysians at an especially competitive price given the arrival of a new major rival in the form of the Chery Tiggo 7 Pro and, albeit pricier and higher-positioned, Jaecoo J7.

For reference, the current (outgoing) X70 is priced at RM98,800 for the Standard variant, RM110,800 for the Executive, RM116,800 for the Executive AWD, RM123,800 for the Premium, and RM126,800 for the Premium X.

Naturally, we’ll have more on the new Proton X70 as the days count down to its official launch. Stay tuned!