Proton X70 production reduced by 92% ahead 2024 facelift

The 2024 Proton X70 is almost here - that’s the sentiment seemingly coming from Tanjung Malim as the national automaker prepares for the model’s second big revision.

Manufacturing data from the Malaysian Automotive Association (MAA) indicate that production of the X70 has seen a gradual slowdown, corroborating the rumours that it is to make way for a newly refreshed version to take its place.

As reported by our friends at Wapcar, the sole X70 variant with the 1.8-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine has stopped rolling off the production line entirely while the rest of the range with the 1.5-litre three-cylinder turbo engine gradually decreasing as well.

All told for November 2023, just 136 examples were made, pointing to an imminent shuffle. In contrast, Proton assembled 1,616 units of the SUV during the same period in 2022, marking reduction of 92%.

This time around, it’s expected that the C-segment SUV’s looks that will headline the list of changes with the facelift, particularly with regard to its front end design which should resemble the 2019 facelift of the Geely Boyue Pro (pictured).

It’s unknown if the 1.8-litre unit will return for the 2024 model year but much less in doubt is the fact that we’ll find a 1.5-litre three-cylinder produced Proton’s new engine plant in most, if not all, variants.