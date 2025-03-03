Carlist.my
Carlist.my App
Predict the Price of Your Vehicle
4.5
18,373
Get
Editor's Pick
Contact Seller
×
»
This 'Trusted Dealer' has a proven track record of upholding the best car selling practices certified by Carlist.my
»
This 'Trusted Dealer' has a proven track record of upholding the best car selling practices certified by Carlist.my
»
This 'Trusted Dealer' has a proven track record of upholding the best car selling practices certified by Carlist.my
»
This 'Trusted Dealer' has a proven track record of upholding the best car selling practices certified by Carlist.my
Invalid form data submitted! Failed to process request.
Please send me more information about the car *
Invalid form data submitted! Failed to process request.
Your enquiry has been submitted. Thank you.
Carlist.my security
This helps protect our marketplace and guarantees a safe environment for both buyers and sellers.
Your personal details won't be shared with a third party
Message Sent
Your message has been sent.
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Electric Vehicle EV
  4. 1000 units of Proton e.MAS 7 delivered, 4,500 bookings, 25% market share

1000 units of Proton e.MAS 7 delivered, 4,500 bookings, 25% market share

Electric Vehicle EV
 | 

1000 units of Proton e.MAS 7 delivered, 4,500 bookings, 25% market share

PRO-NET, a subsidiary of Proton, has announced the delivery of the 1,000th Proton e.MAS 7 unit. 

With it being the first ever electric vehicle (EV) produced by the national car-maker, this reflects the nation's swift progress towards EV adoption. 

Proton expresses gratitude to Malaysians who trust their cars and their vision for sustainability and the future. Factors for the popularity of the e.MAS 7 can be attributed to its affordability, practicality, and support from a well-developed ecosystem for EVs.

Proton also mentioned that the majority of the buyers chose the e.MAS 7 for its value, spaciousness, and practicality while some were attracted by its safety features and the Live Integrated Charging Map within its infotainment. 

“The success of the e.MAS 7 is a reflection of our commitment to providing a compelling EV proposition that aligns with the needs of Malaysian consumers. Our goal is not just to sell cars but to foster a compelling ecosystem that ensures a seamless and confident transition to electric mobility.” said the CEO of PRO-NET, Zhang Qiang. 

So far, the e.MAS 7 has secured over 4,500 bookings and PRO-NET is expecting it to breach 6,000 bookings soon. This meant that the e.MAS 7 alone has allowed Proton  to secure 25% of the EV market share, thus reinforcing its position as the leader in Malaysia's growing EV market. 

A recap on the e.MAS 7 -
Prime:
 - 49.52kWh battery 
- 345km range 
- 18” rims 
- RM105,800

Premium:
- 60.22kWh battery 
- 410km range 
- 19” rims
- RM119,800
 

Related Tags
Proton Proton e.MAS Proton e.MAS 7 e.MAS e.MAS 7 Pro-Net EV Electric Vehicle
Print

Related News

Comments

×
Carlist.my security
Please complete your details below
This helps protect our marketplace and guarantees a safe environment for both buyers and sellers.
Unable to signup, please try again.
Please update the missing fields
Invalid Phone Number
Your personal details won't be shared with a third party
app-icon
app-icon
app-icon
View your Dream Cars
in the App
Download App Now