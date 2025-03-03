1000 units of Proton e.MAS 7 delivered, 4,500 bookings, 25% market share

PRO-NET, a subsidiary of Proton, has announced the delivery of the 1,000th Proton e.MAS 7 unit.

With it being the first ever electric vehicle (EV) produced by the national car-maker, this reflects the nation's swift progress towards EV adoption.

Proton expresses gratitude to Malaysians who trust their cars and their vision for sustainability and the future. Factors for the popularity of the e.MAS 7 can be attributed to its affordability, practicality, and support from a well-developed ecosystem for EVs.

Proton also mentioned that the majority of the buyers chose the e.MAS 7 for its value, spaciousness, and practicality while some were attracted by its safety features and the Live Integrated Charging Map within its infotainment.

“The success of the e.MAS 7 is a reflection of our commitment to providing a compelling EV proposition that aligns with the needs of Malaysian consumers. Our goal is not just to sell cars but to foster a compelling ecosystem that ensures a seamless and confident transition to electric mobility.” said the CEO of PRO-NET, Zhang Qiang.

So far, the e.MAS 7 has secured over 4,500 bookings and PRO-NET is expecting it to breach 6,000 bookings soon. This meant that the e.MAS 7 alone has allowed Proton to secure 25% of the EV market share, thus reinforcing its position as the leader in Malaysia's growing EV market.

A recap on the e.MAS 7 -

Prime:

- 49.52kWh battery

- 345km range

- 18” rims

- RM105,800

Premium:

- 60.22kWh battery

- 410km range

- 19” rims

- RM119,800

