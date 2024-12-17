Malaysia born EV, the 2025 Proton e.MAS 7 officially launch- special price starts at RM 105k

Our national carmaker has reached another milestone with the debut of the Proton e.MAS 7 in Malaysia.

To add up on the good news, for the first 3000 customers, there are special launch price which starts at RM105,800 – for the Prime variant – and RM119,800 – for the Premium variant.

After the promotion ends, the price is as follows:

Proton e.MAS 7 Prime : RM109,800 Proton e.MAS 7 Premium: RM123,800



Proton has also introduced six complimentary package includes:

Power Home: Which provides you with a complimentary 7kW Home Charger worth RM1,500. Power Plus: Complimentary V2L Adaptor worth RM500. Power Financing: Ultra-Low 1.98% Interest rate. Power Online: 5 - Year Unlimited Internet data worth RM1,800. Power Exchange: Proton Owner trade-in rebate from Carsome worth RM1,200 for selected Proton models (X50, X70, X90, S70, Persona, Iriz, Exora & Saga) Power Thru: 6 Year Unlimited Mileage Vehicle Warranty and 8 year 160,000 high voltage battery and components warranty.



Proton says the package has a total worth of up to RM8,000, and all of this is complimentary for the first 3,000 buyers

This model has been flaunting its stuff around town with a variety of dazzling wraps, building up the hype before its official reveal. Bookings have also been open since October.

As a quick recap on Malaysia's first-born EV, the Proton e, MAS 7 offers two variants – the base spec Prime and high spec Premium - both rocking Geely's reliable LFP battery tech. The Prime's 49.52 kWh battery delivers a practical WLTP range of 345 km, while the Premium’s 60.22 kWh pack pushes that range to 410 km. The e.MAS 7 is also equipped with DC fast charging capability, allowing the battery to go from 30% to 80% in just 20 minutes

The e,Mas 7’s interior gives a serious nod to its Chinese twin, the Geely Galaxy E5, with its leather seats and two-spoke steering wheel with antibacterial qualities, keeping you comfy and safe. Dig deeper, and you’ll discover a sleek 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster and a 15.4-inch 2.5K infotainment touchscreen, powered by a 7nm automotive-grade system-on-chip and Flyme Auto operating system.

Safety wise, 6 airbags come as standard on the e.MAS 7 together with an auto headlight, Active High Beam Control, rain sensor for the front wiper, and a 360-degree camera. A first for a Proton model, both e.MAS 7 variants have a fully-loaded Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) suite as standard too.