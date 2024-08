Geely has officially launched the Galaxy E5 fully electric SUV in China. Before this, Proton recently revealed its first electric vehicle (EV), the e.MAS 7 is based on the Geely Galaxy E5.

According to Pro-Net, the development process involved 230 Proton engineers and designers, contributing a total of 700,000 man-hours and rigorous testing spanning 10 million kilometres, though they’re likely pointing to the Galaxy E5’s overall development cycle.

Here are a few details about the twin of Proton e.MAS 7

The Galaxy E5, built on the Geely Electric Architecture (GEA) platform, has dimensions of 4615 mm in length, 1901 mm in width, and 1670 mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2750 mm. Its curb weight is 1615 kg.

In the Chinese market, the Galaxy E5 has a front-mounted electric motor that produces up to 218 PS and 320 Nm of torque. This allows the EV to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 6.9 seconds and reach a top speed of 180 km/h.

The only powertrain available is a permanent magnet synchronous electric motor, but there are two options for lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery sizes.

Developed by Geely, the Aegis Short Blade battery is available in 49.52-kWh and 60.22-kWh capacities, which provide a maximum CLTC range of 440 km and 530 km, respectively.

The interior features offered in the Galaxy E5 include a floating central control screen, a fully digital instrument panel, a head-up display, a panoramic sunroof, 16 speakers, including headrest speakers, and the Flyme Auto system, which is designed to be an intuitive as a smartphone. All of this depends on the variants.

For safety reasons, the Galaxy E5 packs Level 2 ADAS, which includes AEB with pedestrian recognition, lane change assist, and intelligent cruise control (ICC).

The Geely Galaxy E5 will be available overseas in both left- and right-hand drive configurations. It is the first Geely vehicle to be developed for both configurations simultaneously, and Proton played a huge role in its development.

Having BYD Atto 3 as its rival in China, Geely is offering tempting prices for the latest BEV SUV. The price ranges from CNY 112,800 to CNY 148,800 (RM70k-RM92k), which is cheaper than Atto 3, which starts at CNY 119,800 (RM74k). In addition, Geely announced a CNY 3,000 (RM 1.9k) discount on the official prices until 1 October.