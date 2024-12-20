Geely EX5 Set For Australian Launch In 2025, Registrations Open Down Under For Proton eMAS 7 Twin

Following the revelation that Geely have begun selling their EX5, effetively a twin of the recently-launched Proton eMAS 7, in Thailand last month, Geely Auto Australia has now officially opened expressions of interest for the EX5 in the Land Down Under, with a local launch expected in the first half of 2025.

The EX5’s impending introduction in Australia should closely mirror its Thailand counterpart in terms of specification. There, it is priced from 859,000 baht (approximately RM111,100) for the Pro variant - the equivalent of the eMAS 7 Prime, which kicks off the local range at RM109,800.

Under the bonnet, there are no expected differences in terms of powertrain as the Australian-spec Geely EX5 will feature a front-mounted electric motor generating 160 kW (218 PS) and 320 Nm of torque, identical to the Proton eMas 7. This setup allows the AU-bound Geely EX5 to achieve a brisk 0-100 km/h sprint in 6.9 seconds, with a top speed of 175 km/h.

According to promotional material, the EX5 in Australia will offer a range of up to 430 km based on the WLTP testing standard, though curiously the EX5 in Thailand chooses to boast of a 495 km range based on the less stringent NEDC testing standard, while the Chinese-market Galaxy E5—another sibling model—boasts 530 km under the even less stringent CLTC standard. In Malaysia, the Proton eMas 7 Premium variant with a 60.22 kWh battery offers 410 km (WLTP), while the entry-level Prime model achieves 345 km.

The EX5’s range in Australia is further optimised by pairing 18-inch alloy wheels with the larger-capacity battery, in contrast to the 19-inch wheels available on other trims. Charging times are competitive, with a 30-80% recharge achievable in just 20 minutes using a 100 kW DC charger, similar to the Proton eMas 7 Premium. AC charging rates have not been confirmed but are expected to match the eMas 7’s capability of up to 11 kW, requiring approximately 4-5 hours to reach a full charge.

Although Australian-specific interior features have yet to be detailed, the EX5 is once again likely to mirror the Proton eMas 7 in terms of luxury and practicality. The eMas 7 Premium comes equipped with features such as a wireless charging pad and an advanced 16-speaker Flyme Sound Wanos audio system, with speakers integrated into the front headrests, all of which have no reason to see omission in other markets such as Australia.

Cargo capacity is generous, offering 461 liters of luggage space in the boot, further expandable to 1,877 liters with the rear seats folded, and the vehicle’s cabin boasting numerous hidden/integrated storage areas throughout.

The EX5 is expected to include the same comprehensive Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) fitted to the eMAS 7, which incorporates autonomous emergency braking, forward collision warning, lane keep assist, lane departure warning, and rear cross-traffic alert with braking, a setup that has earned the Proton-branded EV a 5-star ASEAN NCAP rating with an impressive 92.57 points overall.

In Australia, the Geely EX5 will compete against many of the same rivals the eMAS 7 does in Malaysia such as the BYD Atto 3 and Chery Omoda E5.