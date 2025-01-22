Proton Increases eMAS 7 Production By 3,000 Units To Meet Demand

Proton is ramping up production of its recently launched and much-teased eMas 7 fully electric SUV, reportedly adding 3,000 more units to its quota in order to meet higher-than-expected demand, according to Bernama.

Initially, Proton had set a target more modest target of 3,000 bookings within its first 6 months of sale but, following its late December 2024 launch, has exceeded that milestone in less than a month.

Deputy CEO Roslan Abdullah highlighted the growing public interest in EVs during a press conference at the launch of JM Otomobil’s new Proton EV showroom in Kota Bharu, Kelantan.

“Demand is rising, reflecting the public’s acceptance of EV cars. I am confident that in the next three or four years, people will move further away from petrol and diesel vehicles,” he stated.

Roslan noted that the eMas 7’s pricing is comparable to Proton’s X50 and X70 SUVs, two strong sellers in Proton’s portfolio, underscoring its role in driving Malaysia’s shift toward EV adoption. The increased demand also places some strain on the brand’s supply chain, as the eMas 7 is currently offered exclusively as a fully imported (CBU) model from China, where it is produced alongside the Geely Galaxy E5 (or EX5).

For now, a special launch package is available for the first 6,000 customers. This includes a RM4,000 rebate, a free 7 kW home charger, a vehicle-to-load (V2L) adaptor, a 5-year unlimited data package, as well as interest rates as low as 1.98% from Proton Commerce, and finally a RM1,200 trade-in rebate.

Available in 2 variants, the eMas 7 Prime is priced at RM105,800, while the better-specified Premium costs RM119,800. Both feature identical powertrains, featuring a 218PS/320Nm electric motor driving the front wheels capable of 0-100 km/h in a brisk 6.9 seconds.

The Prime draws power from a 49.52 kWh battery with a 345km WLTP range, whereas the Premium offers a 60.22 kWh battery and a longer-legged 410 km range.

Proton also provides a 6-year/unlimited mileage vehicle warranty and an 8-year/160,000 km battery warranty. To further alleviate buyer concerns and provide additional peace of mind, should the battery’s health or charge retention drops below 70% within this period, a free replacement is guaranteed.