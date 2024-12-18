Proton eMas 7 Named Official Vehicle for ASEAN 2025, Other EVs In Supporting Roles

The newly-launched Proton eMas 7 has been designated the official vehicle for Malaysia’s ASEAN 2025 Chairmanship, with other models of electric vehicle also set to play supporting roles, according to Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability (NRES) Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad.

The announcement, reported by Bernama, highlights Malaysia’s commitment to sustainable practices during its leadership of the regional bloc. Speaking at a press conference following the handover of the Guidelines for the Transition of Government Vehicles to EVs, Nazmi explained that while the Proton eMas 7 will serve as the primary vehicle, other EV brands will also be utilised across different levels of the ASEAN summit.

“These vehicles will cater to heads of state, heads of government, ministers, and officials, depending on specific requests and needs,” he said.

In addition to its role in ASEAN 2025, the government is moving towards integrating EVs into its fleet. This transition, scheduled to begin in stages next year, will depend on specific departmental needs and decisions made by the finance ministry, with Nazmi emphasising that this shift aligns with broader goals of reducing carbon emissions and operational costs (yeah, we’ll see about that….).

The Guidelines for the Transition of Government Vehicles to EVs, drafted by the NRES ministry in collaboration with the Malaysian Green Technology and Climate Change Corporation, provides a comprehensive framework for this transition.

It includes an evaluation of the existing fleet, criteria for selecting suitable EVs, charging infrastructure planning, cost analysis, and strategies for carbon emission reduction. The guidelines also address safety, monitoring, reporting, and training to ensure a relatively smooth transition process.

According to The Star, the government aims to have EVs constitute 50% of its fleet under the new guidelines. Nik Nazmi stressed the importance of leading by example: “We can advocate for EV adoption among the public, but if we don’t take action ourselves, it hurts our credibility.”