The 2025 Proton eMAS 7 Earns 5-Star Safety Rating From ASEAN NCAP

The continually previewed Proton eMAS 7 has finally been launched starting from RM109,800, and to go with its highly anticipated premiere, the brand's first electric vehicle (EV), has achieved a prestigious five-star safety rating from ASEAN NCAP under the 2021-2025 protocol, with an impressive overall score of 92.57 points, with these results revealed seemingly in unison.

Naturally, these apply to both Prime and Premium variants of the eMAS 7. In adult occupant protection (AOP), the eMAS 7 secured 31.20 out of 32 points (39 points weighted score), while for child occupant protection (COP), it scored 44.17 out of 51 points (17.32 points weighted score).

Safety features such as six airbags, ESC, ABS, and seatbelt reminders for all occupants contribute to its strong performance in these categories. The eMAS 7 also excels in advanced safety, thanks to its fully featured ADAS suite.

This includes autonomous emergency braking, forward collision warning, lane keep assist, lane departure warning, rear cross-traffic alert, and rear cross-traffic braking, all of which come as standard. For this, ASEAN NCAP awarded it the maximum 21 points (20 points weighted score) in the safety assist (SA) category, distinguishing it among its peers as the highest-scoring model in this segment.

Additionally, the eMas 7 scored 13 out of 16 points (16.25 points weighted score) in the motorcycle safety (MS) category, reflecting the effectiveness of its blind spot monitoring system.

In its press release announcing these test results, they stated: “ASEAN NCAP is pleased that the new e.MAS 7 has made a fitting achievement in the ASEAN NCAP assessment with the various technologies that it offers in the model, both passive and active safety. With the rising trend among vehicle consumers who currently have a keen interest towards EVs, PROTON has ensured that safety is not to be compromised such as having a strong structure to protect the occupants and acceptable safety restraint system,”

“Furthermore, ASEAN NCAP is indeed proud that PROTON has equipped its model with active safety technologies as a standard fitment across all its variants. A heartfelt congratulations to e.MAS 7 for achieving 5-Star rating. We hope this remarkable feat of raising the safety of vehicles in the ASEAN region is continuing to set a standard for others to follow,” it added.