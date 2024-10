The first Proton EV will be launched in December 2024. Proton eMAS 7 is already open for booking with prices starting from RM 120,000. Don’t miss out!

The first EV car from Proton has officially been launched. The Proton eMAS 7 is an EV car from Proton also known as Proton eMAS EV. The Proton eMAS price with an estimated price of RM 120,000. The Proton eMAS launch date is around December 2024 and is currently open for booking with a fee of RM 500. The Proton also mentioned that the ‘Pioneer Privilege Deal’ got RM 500 rebate and a gift worth RM 1,000. The offer is valid only before the eMas 7 launch date.

How to Book eMAS 7

The eMAS 7 is open for booking through the Proton eMAS dealers or using Proton's booking official website. You can also book the car through the newly launched Proton eMAS App on the iOS App Store, Google Play, or Huawei App Gallery. The App will show the user about the scheduling services and the charging stations in Malaysia.

The Sleek Design of eMAS 7

The eMAS 7’s design is based on the Geely Galaxy E5/ Geely E5 which is a collaboration of Proton and Chinese manufacturers. The EV Proton comes with 2 variants - eMAS 7 Prime and eMAS 7 Premium. It also comes with 5 choices of color:

Turquoise Green

Slate Grey

Quartz rose

Platinum Silver

Lithium White

The interior color for the new Proton EV is Indigo Blue which has a modern design with the current youth in Malaysia. The Proton eMAS 2024 has big boot space (461L/ 1,877L) which can fit a lot of things. Here’s the breakdown of Proton eMAS interior and exterior:



Interior

Features Description Color Indigo Blue Seats Fabric Dashboard Digital Infotainment 15.4-inch touchscreen Boot Space 461L (1,877L with seat folded) Climate Control Auto Charging Ports USB-A and USB-C

Exterior

Features Description Design Aerodynamic Headlight LED (Auto ON/OFF) Windows Power windows with anti-trap Wiper Rain sensor Door Handles Concealed

For the eMAS 7 Prime and Premium, some of the features are unavailable in the eMAS 7 Prime while in eMAS 7 Premium. Here are the highlighted features that you may need to know.

Features eMAS 7 Prime eMAS 7 Premium Intelligent Keyless Entry and Start / / Walk Away Auto Lock / / Windshield Head-up Display (HUD) - / Smartphone Wireless Charging / / 6 Speakers / - 16 Speakers - / Auto Air Conditioning (N95 Filter) / / Vehicle-to-load (V2L) / /

Even though some of the features are unavailable on the eMAS 7 Prime, the car still offers highly competitive features with comfort with modern design.

The Battery and Range of eMAS 7

The 2 variants have different types of batteries and hence different capacity ranges, Here are the details for both battery and range for the Proton eMAS 7:

Specifications eMAS 7 Prime eMAS 7 Premium Battery Type Aegis Short Blade Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) Higher capacity lithium battery Battery Capacity 49.5 kWh 60.22 kWh Range (WLTP) 345 km 410 km Range (NEDC) 410 km 470 km AC Charging Capacity 11 kW 11 kW DC Charging Capacity 80 kW 100 kW Charging Time 30 - 80% (AC) 4.9 hours 6.1 hours Fast Charging 30 - 80% (DC) 20 minutes 20 minutes

With focusing on design, features, and battery, the Proton e MAS 7 has outstanding features and stands out as a reliable vehicle in Malaysia.

You can visit our website Carlist.my to survey or buy your dream car. Whether it's Proton, Perodua, Honda, Toyota, etc.