Chery Omoda 5 and Tiggo 8 Pro ready for Malaysian launch in July

Chery Malaysia is preparing to launch its latest and most anticipated offerings this July - the Chery Omoda 5 as well as the Chery Tiggo 8 Pro.

Based on what our friends from WapCar reported, the launch comes roughly around 1 year and a half from the brand's re-entry into the Malaysian market which was followed by building its presence back on social media as well as a number of showcases at some of the country's auto shows.

It was only last month during the 2023 Malaysia Autoshow that Chery Malaysia announced that both the Omoda 5 and Tiggo 8 Pro SUVs will be locally assembled in Kulim, Kedah thanks to its newly formed partnership with Inokom Corporation Sdn Bhd.

With a target of producing 20,000 cars per annum, Chery Malaysia plans to rapidly dominate the market via 70 showrooms nationwide as well as plans of using this as its regional assembly hub.

Based on this, the stars of the show for the second half of 2023 will be the two models mentioned above followed by other notable offerings like the Tiggo 7 Pro, and another model that has yet to be named.

Which one will it be? Well, they did preview the very beautiful Haval H6 HEV and Jolion HEV during the Malaysian Autoshow last month. We're guessing that they're following the famous quote from Conor McGregor "We're not here to take part, we're here to take over!"