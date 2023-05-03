Cherry announces CKD plans with Inokom partnership for Tiggo 8 Pro and Omoda 5

Chery Malaysia has announced its official partnership with Inokom Corporation Sdn Bhd to officiate its local assembly or CKD plans into motion.

It's indeed exciting news considering the fact that the two models that Chery Malaysia has chosen for the local assembly plans are the Tiggo 8 Pro models as well as the very exciting EV model, the Omoda 5.

According to Chery Malaysia's Country Director, Mr Leo Chen, "We are very excited to be partnering with Inokom. With nearly three decades of experience in assembling vehicles of many world-renowned brands, Inokom is an ideal partner for Chery in our mission to take root in Malaysia and provide Malaysian consumers with high-technology and high-quality vehicles that are ahead of the curve in terms of design."

The CKD production line for Chery Malaysia will begin in June with an initial target capacity of 20,000 units per year. As for the official launch of both the Tiggo 8 Pro series and the Omoda 5, that will take place sometime in July. Hopefully, there will be some ready stock on standby and minimise the waiting period for anticipating future customers.

"We are also accelerating all other aspects of our localisation strategy, including recruiting top Malaysian talents in areas such as product, sales, after-sales, branding and marketing, and of course through our dealership network – we target to launch with no fewer than 30 dealers covering all major cities nationwide," added Mr Chen.