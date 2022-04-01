Chery Malaysia Establishes Official Omoda 5 Fan Page In Malaysia - Imminent Launch?

As we reported late last year, Chery is planning to make a come back in the Malaysian market, and the newly established official fan page for the Chery Omoda 5 on Facebook tells us that they are nearly ready to go.

Out of the blue, Chery Malaysia has created an official fan page for the Omoda 5. This is a clear sign that their B-segment SUV will soon be launched in Malaysia. Interestingly, if the launch were to happen in the immediate future, Malaysia would be one of the first international markets outside of China to receive the Omoda 5.

For now, there is no information regarding the price for the Proton X50 and Honda HR-V challenger, but they are being sold in China from RMB 110,000 (RM 73k) to RMB 150,000 (RM 99k).

What is the Chery Omoda 5?

The futuristic-looking Omada 5 is slightly bigger than the Proton X50 and the new generation Honda HR-V according to its official dimensions. However, moving that slightly bigger body around won't be a problem, as the Omoda 5 has a strong performer underneath the hood, with 197PS and 290Nm coming from a 1.6-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine which sends power to the front wheels via a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic.

Busy design that works somehow

In terms of its design, there's definitely a lot going on, from contrasting coloured accents to a jumble of character lines. Still, it might be up your alley if you like modern and futuristic B-segment SUVs, especially one that has a colossal wraparound front grille.

The interior is impressive too!

Inside, Chery has seemed to have done some excellent work with the cabin layout and design, looking very elegant and ergonomic with its mix of matte finishes and leather upholstery. This subtlety is very much at odds with the exterior but nonetheless a welcome relief.

There are dual 12.3-inch screens for the infotainment and digital instrument cluster, which supposedly supports Apple CarPlay. Unfortunately, the rest of the dashboard looks relatively minimal, with only a few buttons scattered about.

Safety

We're not sure what safety features it will come with, but stay tuned for more details as we get closer and closer to the official launch of the newest member of the B-segment SUV crew.