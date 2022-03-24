Carlist.my
2022 All-New HR-V Launched In Indonesia, World First HR-V Turbo

Auto News
 | 

2022 All-New HR-V Launched In Indonesia, World First HR-V Turbo

2022 All-New Honda HR-V officially launched in Indonesia, and one of the variants is a world-first turbocharged Honda HR-V!

Honda HR-V Turbo

The four variants of the 2022 All-New Honda HR-V now include the S CVT, E CVT, SE CVT, and top-of-the-line, RS. Unlike the HR-V for the Thai market, where the e:HEV hybrid variant steals the limelight, the HR-V for the Indonesian market definitely shines the spotlight on the turbocharged RS variant as it is a world-first for an HR-V.

2022 Honda HR-V Turbo Launch Indonesia

Engine and Performance

The S, E, and SE variants is equipped with a 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder, DOHC, i-VTEC engine, which pushes out 119 hp and 145 Nm of torque. The 2022 Honda HR-V RS, on the other hand, features a 1.5-litre turbocharged VTEC engine, producing 174 hp and 240 Nm of torque. As expected, all engines are paired with a CVT transmission which Honda says is now better at delivering performance and fuel efficiency.

2022 Honda HR-V Turbo rear view

Honda Sensing and?

Besides being equipped with Honda Sensing, there are a few new features in the 2022 All-New HR-V which include:

  • 3 driving modes
  • Walk away auto-lock
  • Electrostatic touch LED map light
  • Rear seat reminder
  • Hands-free powered tailgate with walk away cross
  • Remote engine start.

2022 Honda HR-V Turbo interior2022 Honda HR-V Turbo air diffusion outlet

2022 Honda HR-V: Air Diffusion Outlet

In addition, there's also a new feature called Air Diffusion Outlet, which functions to spread air conditioning alongside the side windows and up towards the roofline so that they do not directly hit the face. This feature is used for the first time in Honda vehicles.

Price

The 2022 All-New Honda HR-V in Indonesia is priced from IDR 355.9 million (RM105k) and goes all the way up to IDR 499.9 million (RM147k). This new crossover also comes in 2 new colour options.

Honda HR-V Prices
Variants Price
1.5 S CVT

IDR 355.9 mil

(RM105k)
1.5 E CVT

IDR 379.9 mil

(RM112k)
1.5 SE CVT

IDR 399.9 mil

(RM118k)
1.5 RS CVT

IDR 499.9 mil

(RM147k)

2022 Honda HR-V Turbo RS rear taillights

Colour Options 2022 Honda HR-V 

  • Ignite Red Metallic two-tone (exclusive to the RS)
  • Sand Khaki Pearl two-tone
  • Meteorid Grey
  • Lunar Silver Metallic
  • Platinum White Pearl
  • Crystal Block Pearl.

When will it come to Malaysia?

Seeing that the Thai, Singapore and Indonesian market has launched the 2022 HR-V, next up will probably be Malaysia, but don't count on it being anytime soon as it'll probably be around the second half of 2022. Question is, will we get the 2022 Honda HR-V Turbo? 

