2022 All-New HR-V Launched In Indonesia, World First HR-V Turbo

2022 All-New Honda HR-V officially launched in Indonesia, and one of the variants is a world-first turbocharged Honda HR-V!

Honda HR-V Turbo

The four variants of the 2022 All-New Honda HR-V now include the S CVT, E CVT, SE CVT, and top-of-the-line, RS. Unlike the HR-V for the Thai market, where the e:HEV hybrid variant steals the limelight, the HR-V for the Indonesian market definitely shines the spotlight on the turbocharged RS variant as it is a world-first for an HR-V.

Engine and Performance

The S, E, and SE variants is equipped with a 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder, DOHC, i-VTEC engine, which pushes out 119 hp and 145 Nm of torque. The 2022 Honda HR-V RS, on the other hand, features a 1.5-litre turbocharged VTEC engine, producing 174 hp and 240 Nm of torque. As expected, all engines are paired with a CVT transmission which Honda says is now better at delivering performance and fuel efficiency.

Honda Sensing and?

Besides being equipped with Honda Sensing, there are a few new features in the 2022 All-New HR-V which include:

3 driving modes

Walk away auto-lock

Electrostatic touch LED map light

Rear seat reminder

Hands-free powered tailgate with walk away cross

Remote engine start.

2022 Honda HR-V: Air Diffusion Outlet

In addition, there's also a new feature called Air Diffusion Outlet, which functions to spread air conditioning alongside the side windows and up towards the roofline so that they do not directly hit the face. This feature is used for the first time in Honda vehicles.

Price

The 2022 All-New Honda HR-V in Indonesia is priced from IDR 355.9 million (RM105k) and goes all the way up to IDR 499.9 million (RM147k). This new crossover also comes in 2 new colour options.

Honda HR-V Prices Variants Price 1.5 S CVT IDR 355.9 mil (RM105k) 1.5 E CVT IDR 379.9 mil (RM112k) 1.5 SE CVT IDR 399.9 mil (RM118k) 1.5 RS CVT IDR 499.9 mil (RM147k)

Colour Options 2022 Honda HR-V

Ignite Red Metallic two-tone (exclusive to the RS)

Sand Khaki Pearl two-tone

Meteorid Grey

Lunar Silver Metallic

Platinum White Pearl

Crystal Block Pearl.

When will it come to Malaysia?

Seeing that the Thai, Singapore and Indonesian market has launched the 2022 HR-V, next up will probably be Malaysia, but don't count on it being anytime soon as it'll probably be around the second half of 2022. Question is, will we get the 2022 Honda HR-V Turbo?