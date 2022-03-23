Hyundai Creta vs Proton X50 v Honda HR-V - Which One To Buy?

The Hyundai Creta was created for emerging markets such as Malaysia, but how does it compare to local favourites such as the Proton X50 and Honda HR-V? Which one do you buy?

The B-segment SUV market is one of South East Asia's most hotly contested segments.

Just as you think manufacturers are content with having one SUV in the B-segment arena, another one pops up, offering consumers a different take on a B-segment SUV, like the Hyundai Creta.

What is the Hyundai Creta?

Made in Indonesia, where Hyundai has recently built their first full-fledged factory in South East Asia, the Creta is Hyundai's biggest chance to gain sales and market share in South East Asia's B-segment SUV market.

First introduced in China in 2014 (ix25 nameplate in China), the Creta that was recently introduced into the Indonesian market and exported to Thailand is the second generation facelift version of the crossover.

It's based on the Kia Seltos, and the facelifted Creta features Hyundai's full-width Parametric Jewel grille, just like the Hyundai Tucson. For those of you who are unfamiliar with this Parametric Jewel grille, what this translates into is that most of the front face is a grille, where behind it hides daytime running lights - while the main headlights sit at the corner of the front bumper.

How does it compare against the X50 and HR-V?

Looks aside, what we actually want to know is how the Creta compares against Malaysian favourites such as the Proton X50 and Honda HR-V? We'll be comparing the highest variant for each crossover to make it a fair assessment.

The Hyundai Creta has not been launched in the Malaysian market just yet, so we'll be using the top-spec Thai market Creta, the SEL, for comparison purposes.

Hyundai Creta SEL vs Proton X50 Flagship vs Honda HR-V RS Index Hyundai Creta Proton X50 Honda HR-V MSRP RM126k RM103k RM119k Engine 1.5-litre NA 1.5-litre turbo 1.8-litre NA Transmission CVT 7-speed DCT CVT Power (PS) 115 177 145 Torque (Nm) 144 255 172 Fuel Consumption (l/100km) 5.9 6.4 6.6 Dimensions (LxWxH in mm) 4300x1790x1635 4330x1800x1609 4346x1790x1605 Boot Space (litres) 433 330 437 Infotainment 8" Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Connectivity 10.25" Smartphone Connectivity 7" Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Connectivity Airbags 6 6 6 Safety and Driving Assistance ABS, VSC, TC, autonomous emergency braking, lane centring assist, lane keeping assist, blind spot monitoring with collision avoidance and door opening warning. ABS, VSC, TC, blind spot monitoring, collision warning, lane keep assist with steering correction, active cruise control ABS, VSC, TC, Honda Lane Watch

Size: Honda HR-V

As you can see from the table above, the Creta, X50 and HR-V more or less share the same dimensions - but if experience has taught us anything, even if a competitor is bigger than the Honda HR-V, the Honda will probably win when it comes to interior space, as Honda has that magic touch in making small interiors feel a lot bigger than what they are.

Performance: Proton X50

Performance-wise, there's no denying that the Proton X50 comes out on top as it's the only vehicle that is equipped with a turbocharger. However, when it comes to fuel consumption, it seems like the claimed fuel consumption of the Creta makes it the king of fuel efficiency - at least among these three today.

Infotainment: Hyundai Creta

The Creta also comes out on top in the infotainment system department, as it is the crossover with the largest screen that supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Yes the Proton X50 might have the largest screen out of the three, but it only comes with regular smartphone connectivity which is not as advanced as systems with integrated Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support.

Safety: Hyundai Creta/ Proton X50

Safety-wise, the decision to equip the Creta with Hyundai's SmartSense safety tech is paying off, as it goes toe to toe with the Proton X50 in the safety and driving assistance area.

The Honda HR-V does not have as many safety features as the Creta and the X50, but it does come with Honda's Lane Watch, which is ever so helpful in giving you a rear view of the passenger-side roadway through the infotainment screen.

Who wins?

So for now and due to a couple of areas where it comes out on top, it does seem that Hyundai's Creta has a fighting chance of infiltrating the Malaysian B-segment SUV market - but it might all change when the third generation HR-V arrives, as it looks like a winner even before hitting the ground.

Nonetheless, all foreign B-segment SUVs have it tough against the Proton X50 as it is very well specced and priced, but whether consumers are deterred from buying the Proton SUV for obvious reasons is a different story.