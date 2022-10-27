5 safest used family SUVs for less than RM79k

We list down five of the safest used family SUVs for less than RM79k.

SUVs are all the rage these days, with something available for everyone. They are loved because most people live under the perception that bigger and stronger is better.

Although this perception is questionable, it's not all fiction because the greater height, weight and size of SUVs can actually keep their occupants safer, as it's much easier for them to shrug off damage when it's one of the bigger things on the road.

When you add a commanding view over traffic on top of its added security, it's no surprise that more and more motorists are aiming for an SUV as their next car.

However, many of the models that we aspire to own can sometimes be expensive, which is where the used car market comes into play.

So, we've lurked around Carlist. my's used car listings and have found some of the safest SUVs below RM80k.

Used SUV #1: Perodua Aruz AV, from RM61k

Perodua's third SUV model, after the Kembara and the short-lived Nautica, is a localized version of Indonesia's Daihatsu Terios, and is closely related to the Toyota Rush, which is assembled at Perodua's plant in Rawang alongside the Aruz.

The Aruz is powered by the 2NR-VE Dual VVT-i 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated four-cylinder engine that makes 102 PS at 6,000 rpm and a maximum torque of 133 Nm at 4,200 rpm. The engine is paired with a 4-speed automatic transmission which distributes power to the rear wheels.

All variants are offered with six airbags, reverse camera, and LED headlights as standard, which is quite impressive, but if you want the safest Aruz out of them all, you must look towards the AV variant.

The AV variant adds Perodua's Active Safety Assist 2.0 autonomous emergency braking feature, which has now been upgraded to include Pedestrian Detection (only at speeds up to 50 km/h). It also adds Pre-Collision Warning at up to 100 km/h, and Pre-Collision Braking at up to 80 km/h. Other functions include Front Departure Alert with Pedal Misoperation Control.

What we like What we don't like Rugged looks Used prices are not far off from new prices Huge on practicality Bouncy ride if unladen

Used SUV #2: Proton X70 Premium, from RM79k

The first imported batch of Proton X70s were all powered by a 1.8-litre turbocharged direct-injection four-cylinder petrol engine, outputting 181 hp and 285 Nm. The sole transmission option is a six-speed automatic, sending power to either the front wheels or all four wheels, depending on specification.

While the other variants come with regular safety features such as six airbags, traction and stability control, the top variant, the Proton X70 Premium 2WD, comes with Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), which gives its driver, Autonomous Emergency Braking, Forward Collision Warning, Adaptive cruise control, Lane Departure Warning, Blind Spot Information System and Intelligent High Beam Control.

What we like What we don't like Good looks Radiator fan premature failure Good interior design Interior door handle prone to snapping

Used SUV #3: Proton X50 Flagship, from RM79k

Unlike the first batch of Proton X70s, which used the same 1.8-litre engine across the board, the top-of-the-line Proton X50, the Flagship, came with a higher output powerplant, squeezing 177 PS and 255 Nm of torque from its 1.5-litre turbocharged engine.

In all cases, power is routed to the front wheels through a 7-speed (wet) double-clutch gearbox (DCT) similar to the unit found in the Proton X70.

But just like the Proton X70, the top-of-the-line X50 comes with Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), which gives its drivers access to, Blind Spot Information System,Intelligent High Beam Control,Forward Collision Warning,Autonomous Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection,Lane Departure Warning,Lane Keep Assist and Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go

What we like What we don't like Sporty exterior design Only the Flagship variant comes with a more powerful engine Spacious interior Common

Used SUV #4: 1st-Gen Volvo XC60 T5, from RM64k

It's just not right to list down some of the safest cars available on the market without having a Volvo being part of it. Surprisingly, the prices of the 1s-Gen XC60 are starting to come down now, and it's actually one of the cheaper cars on this list.

When Volvo Malaysia launched the CKD XC60 in 2011, it came with a host of safety features that were way ahead of its time. On top of regular safety features such as airbags, stability and traction control, the Volvo also came with Pedestrian Detection, Collision Warning with Full Auto Brake and Adaptive Cruise Control. This was in 2011 - some cars are only coming with this feature now - think about it.

Not only is it one of the safest SUVs on the market, but it is also a powerful machine as its 2.0-litre turbocharged engine pushes out 243PS and 320Nm. Despite its age, the interior design still feels current, and you can't say that about many older SUVs out there.

What we like What we don't like Powerful engine Being an older car, it might need more maintenance Good driving dynamics Parts not as cheap as the rest of the SUVs on the list

Used SUV #5: 2nd-Gen Honda HR-V, from RM90k

We know we said RM80k, but if you can top up another RM10k to your budget, you will be able to buy a 2nd-Gen HR-V RS, which is an excellent car as a package.

When Honda launched the mid-life facelift for the 2nd-Gen Honda HR-V in 2018, they introduced the RS variant, which came with a new helpful safety feature on top of the new body trim.

On top of the regular safety features such as six airbags, emergency stop signal, vehicle stability assist and hill start assist, the popular little SUV got Honda's fabled Lane Watch, which essentially allowed drivers a great view of the left-hand side of the car through a camera attached under the side mirror.

All its drivers had to do to activate it was to indicate left, and a live video view of the rear left side of the car would present itself on the infotainment screen. If you're wondering why it's only available on the left side, well that's because the left side is commonly known as the blind side of the vehicle.

The HR-V also came with Variable Gear Ratio (VGR) steering system, which at low speeds, provided the car with tighter steering angles for better car control. At higher speeds, the VGR steering system is able to increase its steering angle which makes it less sensitive to small steering corrections, thus making it easier and safer to drive for longer distances. The RS carried over the 1.8-litre SOHC i-VTEC engine with 142PS and 172Nm from the pre-facelift car.

What we like What we don't like Great urban commuter Dated interior Good build quality 3rd-Gen HR-V makes the 2nd-gen look unappealing

Conclusion

Personally, I've always been a fan of the 1st-Gen Volvo XC60 as it has the right balance of power, safety,driving dynamics and good design. Compared to the 2nd-gen XC60, it might be less sophisticated, but it still has everything that you will need if you're looking for one of the safest used SUVs available on the market.

If i were to buy the car, i would tuck away at least RM10k for its maintenance and general servicing, and get all of them done after the purchase to avoid any unexpected problems. You might not need the whole RM10k to get this done, but it's best to have a pot where you can dip into if things do need replacing. Like most used cars, this is a must!

