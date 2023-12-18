Over 2,000 bookings for all-new Honda CR-V, 1.5T V AWD RM181k most popular!

The 2024 Honda CR-V was officially launched last week and Honda Malaysia announced that they've received over 2,000 bookings for its latest SUV offering.

With prices starting from RM159,900 to RM181,900 for the three non-hybrid variants, the sixth-generation Honda CR-V is certainly kicking off strong going into the new year.

To recap, below are the variants and official selling prices:

Honda CR-V 1.5T S (2WD) - RM159,900 (RM157,900 for first 750 units)

Honda CR-V 1.5T E (2WD)- RM169,900

Honda CR-V 1.5T V (AWD) - RM181,900

Honda CR-V 2.0 e:HEV RS (2WD) - price TBA

As stated above, the price tag for the range-topping Honda CR-V e:HEV RS will only be revealed by Honda Malaysia early next year. This, by default, makes the CR-V V variant the most expensive variant for now. With that being said, let's have a deeper look at which variant received the most bookings so far, shall we?

You would think that the base Honda CR-V S would get the most hype thanks to its sub-RM160,000 price tag. That, however, is not the case. In terms of percentage taken from the 2,000+ bookings, only 5% was for the base Honda CR-V S variant.

The RM169,900 Honda CR-V E variant contributed to 27% of the total bookings so far and this is closely followed by the range-topping Honda CR-V e:HEV RS at 28%. That's quite impressive considering that the official price is not even out yet, and rumours have indicated that it might be close to the RM200k mark.

As for the most popular variant, the Honda CR-V V contributed around 40% of the total initial bookings despite being the most expensive variant for the sixth-gen SUV (before the hybrid e:HEV model comes into the picture). Plus, it's also the only CR-V variant with AWD.

Performance-wise, all three of the non-hybrid CR-V variants (S, E, and V) get the same 1.5-litre turbocharged 4-cylinder petrol unit that churns out 193PS and 243Nm of torque. The only hybrid CR-V, the e:HEV RS, gets the 2.0-litre i-MMD petrol-electric hybrid with a combined power output of 184PS and 335Nm of torque.

Honda Malaysia is looking at a sales target of 1,000 units monthly for the newly launched Honda CR-V. The market indicates that 2024 will be an even tougher year for the automotive industry compared to 2023, but with these initial figures coming from Honda Malaysia, the Honda CR-V will most likely be on the green side of things thanks to its strong nameplate as well as a large following of loyal customers here in the country.