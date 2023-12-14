‘The SUV Is Here’ - 2024 Honda CR-V (6th-gen) launched in Malaysia from RM159,900

Honda Malaysia has premiered the all-new 6th-generation CR-V at a launch event held at the KLCC Convention Centre earlier today. It will be offered from a starting price of RM159,900 to RM181,900 across 4 variants (3 available initially), taking its place at the hilt of their SUV line up. However, much to our disappointment, the pricing for the range topping RS is delayed until closer to its local availability in January 2024. As the range stands, we have:

Honda CR-V 1.5T S - RM159,900 (RM157,900 for first 750 units)

Honda CR-V 1.5T E - RM169,900

Honda CR-V 1.5T V - RM181,900

Honda CR-V 2.0 e:HEV RS - price TBA

Prior to today, Honda had teased the then-incoming Honda CR-V quite simply with the phrase ‘the SUV is here’, implying both that it needs no introduction as the definitive model in its class and that it is the answer to all that anticipation following the local success of its predecessor (with more than 64,000 sold to date).

Honda said their all-Japanese design team (albeit one based in Canada) intended to give the CR-V a more classic SUV silhouette by pulling back the front pillars and increasing the nose length. The biggest visual differentiator are the wheels with all variants being fitted with 18-inch units, though the RS is given a dark Berlina Black finish instead of the Sparkle Silver for the rest of the range.

The now-prevalent 1.5-litre turbocharged 4-cylinder petrol unit returns to power nearly all variants with a maintained output of 193PS and 243Nm of torque. Improvements in this department include a diagonal turbine blades for its turbocharger, redesigned cylinder heads, and a revised intake housing, all in the name of improving engine response. This engine, in the ________ variant, has also been paired with a revised AWD system that can now send up to 50% of drive to the rear axle.

That said, the biggest powertrain change here is the inclusion of the i-MMD hybrid power unit in the range-topping RS e:HEV variant. Similar to the one found in the Civic RS e:HEV, it pairs a 2.0-litre Atkinson-cycle naturally aspirated 4-cylinder petrol with a lithium-ion battery, generator motor and traction motor - the latter of which powers the driven wheels predominantly, giving it a similar drive quality to a full EV, especially at city speeds.

Rated power and torque stand at 184PS and 335Nm (20Nm more than the Civic RS e:HEV), and in our preview stint with it back in November, proved to be easily be the quicker than the turbo, as expected.

Inside, you’ll find front seats that incorporate Honda’s body stabilising technology meant to reduce fatigue by increasing support in areas known to be most prone to movement during a typical drive. Yes, this applies across the fabric, leather, and red accented leather upholstery in the RS.

This CR-V borrows much in terms of dashboard ergonomics and layout from the 11th-gen Civic, with only minor differences in trim material to distinguish between them. We also find the 9-inch infotainment display perched in centre with Apple CarPlay (wireless) and Android Auto (wired) connectivity, a Qi wireless smartphone charger (15W, ventilated), a heads up display, and Honda Sensing offered across all variants.

Only the RS receives the 12-speaker BOSE sound system, though, hopefully marking the start of many more Honda cars in Malaysia to receive premium audio. However, owners of all variants will enjoy an improved Active Noise Control system, contributing to the reduction of ambient noise intruding on the interior, now with 3 integrated microphones.

The cabin also benefits from the new model’s 40mm increase in wheelbase that results in, according to Honda, “overwhelmingly spacious” rear legroom. Boot space has also increased by 67-litres to 589-litres in total. Honda Malaysia says the omission of a 7-seat option was decided based on demand not being sufficient to justify the localisation, and the same goes to that panoramic sunroof we’re missing out on.

While a more robust exterior with masculine accents characterises the exterior, the CR-V’s engineering team prioritised comfort, refinement, and efficiency most of all when developing the car, taking great pains to narrow any gap it saw between it and comparable models from higher end makes.

For example, all variants receive copious amounts more sound insulation material within the unibody chassis and support structure; even the wheels are given a layer sound/vibration absorbing polymer. Aside from this, there are also new ‘amplitude reactive dampers’ across the range, the aforementioned ‘body stabilising seats’, adaptive LED headlights (RS gets dynamic cornering lights), and active shutters within the front grille that’s said to improve fuel economy by 0.3%.

The 6th-gen model also marks a significant upmarket shift for the C-segment SUV, encroaching on Mazda-like prices. Despite this, Honda Malaysia are assured that the newest CR-V easily justifies this price increase on paper and especially in person, confident that it will maintain their streak as the #1 non-national SUV in the C-segment class.

The all-new CR-V is offered in 5 exterior colours: Lunar Silver Metallic, Platinum White Pearl, Meteoroid Gray Metallic, Canyon River Blue Metallic, and Ignite Red Metallic.