2024 Honda CR-V incoming - Honda's next-generation 'benchmark' SUV open for booking

Ahead of its slated launch in December, Honda Malaysia has confirmed CR-V's sixth generation is now available for reservation across all 101 dealerships nationwide.

While pricing details are obviously yet to be revealed, the current fifth-generation CR-V facelift ranges from RM165,800 to RM170,400 for the turbo engine, with the base 2.0L NA model below RM150k primed for discontinuation.

That said, considering the addition of e:HEV, RS and some exciting new features that are a first for Honda Malaysia, the range-topper's price might approach or even exceed RM200k. In Thailand, the e:HEV RS is priced at 1,729,000 baht, or approximately RM227k!

The most groundbreaking update is the introduction of the aforementioned hybrid model. The 2.0-litre i-MMD is mostly identical to the powerplant found in the Civic RS e:HEV and delivers 184 PS and 335 Nm of torque, paired with an eCVT, though torque has been a 20 Nm boost over the sedan. The 1.5L VTEC Turbo option remains and will be powering the majority of variants, offering 193 PS/243 Nm mated to a CVT.

Notably, the CR-V will be available in the top-tier RS trim level for the first time instead of the often confusing TC and TC-P nomenclature used previously, characterised by a striking front grille design with a bold mesh pattern, as well as full LED headlights and tail lights.

The RS edition will also showcase 'sleek door handles,' Berlina Black 18-inch alloys, and an Active Shutter Grille on the front lower bumper for enhanced aerodynamics. Among its highlighted features are a 12-speaker Bose audio system—a first for HM—and a 360-degree camera, surpassing HM's standard multi-view reverse camera. Expectedly, it will include Honda Sensing ADAS suite, Honda Connect telematics with a phone app, and a hands-free power tailgate with walkaway close.

Apart from the kit enhancements, the design, dimensions (71 mm longer, 10 mm wider, and a 40 mm longer wheelbase reaching 2,700 mm), and a cockpit reminiscent of the Civic FE all signal a substantial upgrade from the current model.

HM's MD and CEO, Hironobu Yoshimura, highlighted the CR-V's 20-year legacy, being the first CKD model from the Melaka manufacturing plant in 2003. With over 129,000 units sold to date, it remains one of HM's best-selling models, anticipated to maintain its dominance in the non-national SUV segment with the imminent launch of the new CR-V.

Exclusive previews will be offered in selected Honda dealerships for customers to experience the new CR-V ahead of its official launch which, again, is expected for December.