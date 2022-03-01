Hyundai Malaysia CONFIRMS The IONIQ 5 Is Coming In March 2022

After much speculation and guesstimation, Hyundai Sime Darby Motor has confirmed that the Hyundai IONIQ 5 will be launched in March 2022, a little earlier than we expected.

The much hyped about IONIQ 5 is now open for booking at all authorised Hyundai showrooms with a booking fee of RM 1,000 as we earlier reported.

Jeffrey Gan, Managing Director, Retail and Distribution of Sime Darby Motors Malaysia, said Hyundai is expected to lead the electric vehicle market segment in Malaysia as more electric vehicles are expected to be rolled out over the next 3 years.

“The Kona Electric introduced last year was a resounding success with the first batch of vehicles sold out. We expect demand for the IONIQ 5 to surpass the demand for the Kona Electric. Given how well received Hyundai-brand electric vehicles are here, we have lined up more electric models for our discerning customers,” said Jeffrey.

The IONIQ 5 will come with two battery pack options, either the 58kWh or larger 72.6kWh - either in rear motor only or front and rear motor configurations.

The variants of the IONIQ 5 offered in the UK market are as below, we'll have to wait to find out if the Malaysian offering will mirror that in price and spec:

SE Connect variant: 36,995 GBP (RM 215,165) for the entry-level with the 58 kWh rear-wheel-drive package

Premium variant: 39,295 GBP (RM 228,542) for the 58 kWh rear-wheel-drive

Premium variant: 41,945 GBP (RM 243,954) for the 73 kWh rear-wheel-drive

Premium variant: 45,145 GBP (RM 262,566) for the 73 kWh all-wheel-drive

Ultimate variant: 42,295 GBP (RM 245,990) for the 58 kWh rear-wheel-drive

Ultimate variant: 44,945 GBP (RM 261,402) for the 73 kWh rear-wheel-drive

Ultimate variant: 48,145 GBP (RM 280,014) for the 73 kWh all-wheel-drive

Mr Low Yuan Lung, Managing Director of HSDM said the IONIQ 5 is the benchmark in redefining the electric mobility lifestyle with sustainable and innovative features.

“It offers an innovative interior design with eco-friendly materials, strong performance mated with ultra-fast charging and a Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) function. Coupled with advanced connectivity and driver assistance features, the IONIQ 5 offers drivers the ultimate in-car experience while ensuring safety,” he added.

The IONIQ 5 is built upon the same E-GMP platform as the Kia EV6 - packing similarly potent performance. An electric range of up to 480 km and being able to charge from 10% to 80% in just 18 minutes (with the right kind of charger) should make it a very compelling option for Malaysian buyers - if priced right.

If you have RM1,000 sitting around doing nothing, booking for the Hyundai IONIQ 5 can be done via Hyundai’s online shopping platform, Cl!ck to Buy (www.hyundai.com.my/clicktobuy/) or you can visit any of Hyundai’s authorized showrooms. Customers can also call Hyundai’s Customer Careline at 1300-13-2000 or log on to www.hyundai.com.my. for more information and enquiries.