2024 Honda CR-V e:HEV RS gets RM196k price tag as brand’s SUV flagship

Honda Malaysia just revealed the much-anticipated price of their top-dog model, the CR-V e:HEV RS, and it's set at RM195,900.00. This follows its introduction in all-but-price back in December 2023 and further expanding their e:HEV lineup.

This is the final piece of the 6th-generation Honda CR-V range, meaning the SUV now spans a price arc of RM38,000 from RM157,900 (an introductory price for the first 750 units) for the base S variant, to the range-topping RS at RM195,900.

Honda CR-V 1.5L Turbo S – RM159,900 (normal price)

Honda CR-V 1.5L Turbo E – RM169,900

Honda CR-V 1.5L Turbo V AWD – RM181,900

Honda CR-V 2.0L e:HEV RS - RM195,900

Under the bonnet, the CR-V e:HEV RS packs a punch with Honda’s i-MMD hybrid that utilises a 2.0-litre Atkinson-cycle naturally aspirated petrol engine that feeds a lithium-ion battery and electric traction motor to output 184PS and 335Nm to the front wheels.

As we’ve already experienced this powertrain (albeit with 20Nm less max torque) in the Civic RS e:HEV, it offers killer fuel efficiency and great response, behaving much like an EV in normal operation, and especially at low speeds.

Looks-wise, CR-V e:HEV RS gets a more aggressive exterior treatment with black-tone 18-inch alloy wheels and the expected RS exterior flourishes. It's not just a pretty face either – the SUV comes with cool features like roof rails, body-coloured bumpers, and an Active Shutter Grille for improved aerodynamics and fuel efficiency.

The cabin is roomy, as is to be expected with Honda, featuring an 8-way Driver Power Seat and memory function, while rear passengers can chill with ample legroom and adjustable manually seats.

A 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster and 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system are featured prominently up front, offering wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, and pipes tunes through a Bose Premium Sound System - the first time we’ve seen such a big name in audio in a Honda.

Other specification highlights include a Smart Key Card, Head Up Display, and Wireless Smartphone Charger.

Safety-wise, Honda Sensing take centre stage. The CR-V e:HEV RS is also loaded with eight airbags, a 360-degree Camera, Honda LaneWatch, as well as remote telematics via Honda CONNECT.