Anticipation grows as the 6th-Generation Honda CR-V spotted more and more in Malaysia

Apart from the launch of the highly anticipated Honda WR-V, Malaysians will be treated to another hotly anticipated launch from Honda Malaysia this year in the form of the latest and newest Honda CR-V.

Honda Malaysia has announced plans to introduce four new vehicle models in 2023, one of which is likely to be the highly anticipated sixth-generation Honda CR-V.

The new CR-V was first unveiled in Thailand earlier this year and has been generating a lot of buzz locally, especially when a few of their test CR-V cars have been spotted on our local roads.

Picture credit: WapCar and KeVin Leong

As highlighted by WapCar recently, an observant Facebook user named KeVin Leong captured a photo of a heavily camouflaged Honda CR-V, presumably somewhere in Pahang.

Interestingly, similar camouflaged units were also sighted around Muadzam Shah in the southern region of the state. This isn't the first time the all-new CR-V has been spotted on Malaysian roads, as another sighting occurred in March.

Picture credit: Autospinn

In Thailand, the latest CR-V is available in five different variants with two powertrain options with the prices for these variants falling between THB 1.419 million(RM186k) and THB 1.729 million (RM227k).

Thai customers can choose between a turbocharged 1.5-litre VTEC engine (192 PS/240 Nm) or a 2.0-litre two-motor i-MMD petrol-electric hybrid (Combined 185 PS/335 Nm).

Picture credit: Autospinn

Noteworthy features in the Thai-spec CR-V include:

9-inch infotainment system compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

8-speaker audio system

LED headlights

Honda Sensing as standard.

The convenience and safety suite includes:

Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS)

Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS)

Road Departure Mitigation with Lane Departure Warning (RDM with LDW)

Automatic High Beam (AHB)

Adaptive Cruise Control with Low-speed Follow (ACC with LSF)

Lead Car Departure Notification (LCDN).

It is expected that the prices of the all-new CR-V in Malaysia will be dearer compared to the previous generation, following the prices revealed in Thailand.

This increase can also be attributed to the weakening Malaysian ringgit, but we're pretty sure enthusiasts in Malaysia are eagerly awaiting nonetheless for the official launch of the sixth-generation Honda CR-V, as it promises to deliver a host of exciting enhancements.