Editor's Pick
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Auto News
  4. Anticipation grows as the 6th-Generation Honda CR-V spotted more and more in Malaysia

Anticipation grows as the 6th-Generation Honda CR-V spotted more and more in Malaysia

Auto News
 | 

Anticipation grows as the 6th-Generation Honda CR-V spotted more and more in Malaysia

Apart from the launch of the highly anticipated Honda WR-V, Malaysians will be treated to another hotly anticipated launch from Honda Malaysia this year in the form of the latest and newest Honda CR-V.

Honda Malaysia has announced plans to introduce four new vehicle models in 2023, one of which is likely to be the highly anticipated sixth-generation Honda CR-V.

The new CR-V was first unveiled in Thailand earlier this year and has been generating a lot of buzz locally, especially when a few of their test CR-V cars have been spotted on our local roads.

Honda CR-V Malaysia 2023Picture credit: WapCar and KeVin Leong

As highlighted by WapCar recently, an observant Facebook user named KeVin Leong captured a photo of a heavily camouflaged Honda CR-V, presumably somewhere in Pahang.

Interestingly, similar camouflaged units were also sighted around Muadzam Shah in the southern region of the state. This isn't the first time the all-new CR-V has been spotted on Malaysian roads, as another sighting occurred in March.

Honda CR-V Malaysia 2023Picture credit: Autospinn

In Thailand, the latest CR-V is available in five different variants with two powertrain options with the prices for these variants falling between THB 1.419 million(RM186k) and THB 1.729 million (RM227k).

Thai customers can choose between a turbocharged 1.5-litre VTEC engine (192 PS/240 Nm) or a 2.0-litre two-motor i-MMD petrol-electric hybrid (Combined 185 PS/335 Nm).

Honda CR-V Malaysia 2023Picture credit: Autospinn

Noteworthy features in the Thai-spec CR-V include:

  • 9-inch infotainment system compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
  • 8-speaker audio system
  • LED headlights
  • Honda Sensing as standard.

The convenience and safety suite includes:

  • Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS)
  • Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS)
  • Road Departure Mitigation with Lane Departure Warning (RDM with LDW)
  •  Automatic High Beam (AHB)
  • Adaptive Cruise Control with Low-speed Follow (ACC with LSF)
  • Lead Car Departure Notification (LCDN).

Honda CR-V interior Malaysia 2023

It is expected that the prices of the all-new CR-V in Malaysia will be dearer compared to the previous generation, following the prices revealed in Thailand.

This increase can also be attributed to the weakening Malaysian ringgit, but we're pretty sure enthusiasts in Malaysia are eagerly awaiting nonetheless for the official launch of the sixth-generation Honda CR-V, as it promises to deliver a host of exciting enhancements.

Related Tags
Honda Malaysia Honda CR-V Honda CR-V prices Malaysia
Print
Adam Aubrey

Adam Aubrey

Content Producer

Wants to live the simple life, especially when it comes to cars and bikes. That's what tech is for he reckons, to make motoring simpler

Related News

Comments

×
Carlist.my security
Please complete your details below
This helps protect our marketplace and guarantees a safe environment for both buyers and sellers.
Unable to signup, please try again.
Please update the missing fields
Invalid Phone Number
Your personal details won't be shared with a third party