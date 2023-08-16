Carlist.my
Auto News
2023 Honda CR-V price shift: Farewell RM 147k variant, RM 180k likely new starting point

The recent unveiling of the sixth generation 2023 Honda CR-V in Indonesia holds significance for Malaysian enthusiasts, providing a glimpse into the potential pricing landscape for the locally assembled variant.

While the Thai market introduction earlier this year sheds light on certain aspects, the Indonesian model offers a more fitting comparison due to its powertrain alignment with Honda Malaysia's offerings.

2023 Honda CR-V Malaysia

Indonesia's 2023 CR-V lineup encompasses a 2.0-litre Hybrid and 1.5-litre VTEC Turbo engine, possibly mirroring Malaysia's options. Notably, the discontinuation of the cheaper 2.0-litre i-VTEC engine has led to a striking 40 per cent increase in the starting price for Indonesia's CR-V, owing in part to the incorporation of Honda Sensing as standard.

2023 Honda CR-V Turbo

Applying a more modest 11 per cent increase in line with comparable variants (1.5-litre VTEC Turbo with Sensing), Malaysia's 2023 Honda CR-V is projected to initiate from around RM 180k. This anticipated pricing shift brings the new CR-V into proximity with the Honda Accord's range, solidfying speculations about the Accord's discontinuation by year-end.

2023 Honda CR-V Malaysia

While the allure of the forthcoming generation persists, the current model remains highly sought after, with dealers noting sustained demand despite awareness of the impending release. This suggests that, for discerning buyers, opting for the 'older' CR-V might prove to be a prudent choice against the backdrop of anticipated price adjustments.

