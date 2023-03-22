Sixth-gen 2023 Honda CR-V launched in Thailand - From RM184k

Honda Automobile (Thailand) has officially launched the all-new 2023 Honda CR-V for its local market.

Destined to arrive here in Malaysia sometime this year, the sixth-gen Honda CR-V comes in five different variants for our northern neighbours with a bunch of different options in terms of powertrains and even seating arrangements.

Looking more buff and modern than ever, the 2023 Honda CR-V is made to be a sportier-looking SUV thanks to a number of new features like its new front grille finished in Piano Black to pair with its flat bonnet.

A complete LED lighting system front and rear can also be found on the new Honda CR-V and to add more premium-ness into the mix, it also comes with a panoramic sunroof and a set of 18-inch sport-design alloy wheels.

The range-topping 2023 Honda CRV RS e:HEV, however, gets the RS exterior treatment with the RS logo, body-colour bumpers and rear spoiler, Piano Black side mirrors, gloss black door mouldings, LED rear fog lights, and 19-inch wheels.

There are two different powertrains for the 2023 Honda CR-V - a 1.5L Turbo that produces 190hp and 242Nm of torque, and a 2.0L Hybrid for the e:HEV ES and RS variants that produce 204hp and 371Nm of torque.

All variants (except for the base 1.5 Turbo E 2WD) come with the on-demand 'Real Time AWD) system. Other variants include the 1.5 Turbo ES 4WD, 1.5 Turbo EL 4WD (this is the only seven-seater variant for the 2023 Honda CR-V), 2.0 e:HEV ES, and of course, the range-topping CR-V e:HEV RS.

Step inside the cabin and you'll quickly realise Honda's design language that's similar to the new Hondas available here in Malaysia, like the 2023 Honda Civic. Some of the highlights include:

10.2-inch TFT driver's info display (seven-inch for the base E model)

9-inch Advanced Touch centre screen with Apple CarPlay & Android Auto)

Ambient Lighting system

Auto air-conditioning system with rear vents

Wireless charger

Paddle shifters + more

Opt for the range-topping 2023 Honda CR-V e:HEV RS variant and you'll get some premium extras like:

Honda Smart Key Card

Plasmacluster cabin air purification system (also available in the ES variant)

Dual-zone AC settings

New head-up display

Bose audio system with 12 speakers

New navigation system

For those who are interested in the Thai pricing for the all-new 2023 Honda CR-V, it starts from 1,419,000 baht to 1,729,000 baht, which is around RM184,370 to RM224,400 after direct conversion. The new hero colour is the metallic Canyon River Blue, and it's only for the e:HEV models.