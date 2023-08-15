2023 Honda CR-V spotted again - Here's why you should be excited about it

The all-new 2023 Honda CR-V that's heavily camouflaged has been spotted testing on the road yet again, and with more of these public spottings, it won't be long before the car is officially launched here in the Malaysian market.

This time around, the all-new Honda SUV was spotted by Facebook user, Yew Eng Seong, while driving from Pekan to Endau Rompin, WapCar reported. It's a known fact that Honda Malaysia has plans to launch four new models this year and the sixth-generation Honda CR-V will be one of them.

*Image credit: Yew Eng Seong FB

One of the reasons why the all-new 2023 Honda CR-V should be an exciting addition to Honda Malaysia's line-up is the powertrain options. Officially launched in Thailand earlier this year, the 2023 Honda CR-V is offered in five variants with two different powertrains - a 1.5-litre VTEC turbo engine and a 2.0-litre i-MMD hybrid unit.

The former punches out 190PS and 240Nm of torque while the latter with its hybrid dual-electric motor powertrain comes in at 184PS and 335Nm of torque. If you're already a fan of the 2023 Honda Civic, the powertrains available in the 2023 Honda CR-V are similar but they produce slightly more power.

We can also safely assume that the several public spottings are to finetune it for a better driving experience on Malaysian roads, so that's another good thing to get excited about. Considering the fact that the new Honda CR-V is around 70mm longer and 10mm wider than the current fifth-gen model, it should be a very exciting package to consider once it arrives on the showroom floors.

The bigger facade also houses some standard features for the Thai-spec Honda CR-V such as LED headlights, a 10.2-inch TFT driver's info display, a nine-inch infotainment screen, eight speakers, and the complete set of Honda Sensing safety suite that consists of:

Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS)

Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS)

Road Departure Mitigation with Lane Departure Warning (RDM with LDW)

Automatic High Beam (AHB)

Adaptive Cruise Control with Low-speed Follow (ACC with LSF)

Lead Car Departure Notification (LCDN)

As for pricing, expect the price points to be slightly increased from the current outgoing Honda CR-V offering here in Malaysia which starts from RM146,900 to RM171,400. Wapcar reported that the Thai prices for the new-gen CR-V increased by 4.4% and 10.5% more recently in Indonesia.

One thing is for sure, we're loving the looks of the new 2023 Honda CR-V. Stay tuned for more updates.

*Image credit: Autospinn