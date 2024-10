Great Wall Motor Malaysia has officially launched the Haval H6 Hybrid, and as expected, the highly anticipated electrified C-segment SUV has debuted with an industry-shaking price of just RM139,800, very close to its previously announced estimated price.

While the sole Ultra variant of the Haval H6 HEV will eventually be a locally assembled (CKD) model to roll out of the EPMB facility in Melaka, the SUV will first arrive locally with an initial run of 100 fully imported (CBU) units before switching over to local assembly, but will most certainly retain the same specifications as the initial CBU batch - the ones shown here at the launch.

Unlike previous reports of multiple variants, the news of the H6 HEV Ultra’s powertrain is accurate, with its hybrid powerplant combining a 150 PS/230 Nm 1.5-litre turbocharged 4-cylinder, paired to a 177 PS/300 Nm electric motor integrated into the two-speed Dedicated Hybrid Transmission (DHT).

Total system output is class-leading 243 PS and 530 Nm, and GWM claims a combined fuel consumption figure of 5.8L/100km which, given its 61-litre fuel tank, could theoretically mean 1,000km of travel between trips to the pump. And with that much grunt, its 0-100km/h sprint comes in at an impressive 7.7 seconds, though it’ll get significantly thirstier the more one exercises a heavy right foot.

On the outside, the H6 Hybrid sports a bold “Star Matrix” grille flanked by Matrix LED headlights. The headlamps and and full-width LED taillights are shared across both variants, with the differentiator being the wheels – 19-inch black items on this sole high spec Ultra.

Inside, H6 HEV Ultra sports a cabin with black-and-white leather upholstery and – uniquely – rose gold trim on the dash and door panel. Its tech package includes a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto (both wired), a Qi wireless charger and eight speakers.

Also standard are power-adjustable ventilated front seats (with lumbar adjustment for the driver) with ‘boss’ controls for the passenger side, dual-zone climate control, rear air-con vents, an auto-dimming rear-view mirror, a 360-degree camera system, powered tailgate, a panoramic glass sunroof, and a head-up display.

Its active safety suite includes the usual array of features, ranging from autonomous emergency braking to adaptive cruise control with stop and go, lane centring assist, an Intelligent Evade system that gives more space in the lane for large vehicles such as lorries, blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert with auto brake, traffic sign recognition and auto high beam.

The H6 is entering a rather competitive space at the moment, with the C-segment sales leader in the Proton X70 (now recently given a significant update for 2025), the Chery Tiggo 7 Pro, and not forgetting the Japanese stalwarts such as the Honda CR-V, Toyota Corolla Cross…..and Nissan X-Trail? The H6’s hybrid efficiency and class-leading power/torque could be the factor necessary to sway buyers to GWM's fold.

Customers who make an early-bird booking (before 20th October) will get RM3,000 in exclusive value with a RM1,000 booking fee. Alongside that, as part of a special launch offer, GWM will be giving 5 years of free maintenance for all new owners who registered their H6 HEV within 2024.

Additionally, existing GWM owners will also be receiving an RM3,000 rebate should they add the H6 to their personal fleet. All H6 HEVs will also come with a 7-year, 200,000km vehicle warranty, 8-year, 1,000,000 km HEV powertrain warranty, and a 10-year engine warranty.