The much anticipated GWM Haval H6 HEV is nearing its official Malaysian launch with local assembly of the electrified SUV already underway at the EP Manufacturing (EPMB) plant in Pegoh, Melaka. Deliveries are expected to begin soon after an initial batch of 100 fully imported (CBU) units are sold ahead of the official launch that's set to take place next month.

As part of the production process, each locally assembled (CKD) Haval H6 will undergo 12 rigorous quality checks, including on-track safety tests, to ensure optimal performance. GWM Malaysia initially expects to produce 10,000 units annually but has ambitious plans to ramp up production capacity to a staggering 300,000 units per year in the future, following the second phase of its partnership with EPMB.

GWM has already opened bookings for the H6 HEV (Hybrid Electric Vehicle), with an estimated price of under RM145,000 for the fully loaded variant, positioning the H6 HEV competitively against other models in the segment, such as the Honda CR-V e:HEV RS (at RM195,900), and at a significantly lower price point than this main competitor. Other electrified rivals in the C-segment include the Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid which, though smaller, is more closely priced at RM143,000.

Early H6 HEV buyers who place a deposit of RM1,000 will receive RM3,000 in exclusive value, which likely includes rebates. They will also benefit from a more extensive warranty package, with a 10-year/1,000,000 km engine warranty and an 8-year/1,000,000 km warranty for the battery and hybrid system.

Now that we’ve touched upon its mechanical side, the Haval H6 HEV is powered by a combination of a 1.5-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine, itself producing 150 PS and 230 Nm of torque, paired to a 177 PS electric motor that delivers 300 Nm of instantaneous torque. Together, the system generates a class-leading total output of 243 PS and 530 Nm of torque while its combined fuel consumption remains a relativelyly 5.8-liters/100 km.

In terms of its features and equipment levels, the Haval H6 HEV offers an array of high-spec inclusions such as 19-inch black alloy wheels, matrix LED headlights, keyless entry, and a stylish black-and-white interior with rose gold accents.

Other premium amenities include power-adjustable seats, dual-zone climate control, a panoramic glass roof, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen, a head-up display, a wireless charger, a 360-degree camera, an eight-speaker sound system, and a full complement of ADAS functions such as autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, lane centering assist, and blind-spot monitoring.

We’ll have more on the upcoming GWM Haval H6 HEV in as the days count down to its launch date, which though ambiguous for now (October, right?), can’t be much further away.