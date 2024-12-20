Locally Assembled GWM Haval H6 HEV Passes 1,000-Unit Milestone

Great Wall Motor (GWM) has surpassed a significant milestone with the local assembly operations for its newest model to launch locally, the Haval H6 HEV, in Malaysia. Since its debut in October, over 1,000 units have rolled off the floor at EP Manufacturing’s (EPMB) facility in Hicom Pegoh Industrial Park, Melaka.

EPMB, appointed earlier this year as GWM’s contract assembler in Malaysia for an eight-year period, began production of the Haval H6 HEV in mid-September through its subsidiary, Peps-JV Melaka (PJVM). In its initial phase, the plant operates as a low-volume facility with an annual capacity of 15,000 units. This includes an assembly line, storage warehouse, quality check center, and test track.

Looking ahead, the facility is set to expand. Phase Two is slated to double its capacity to 30,000 units per year by enhancing automation, quality control, and process standardisation. Subsequently, Phase Three will introduce full-scale body and chassis production, including a dedicated paint shop.

EPMB has also begun localizing key components for GWM vehicles, such as seats, steering systems, suspension, braking systems, and interior trims, across its facilities in Kulim, Tanjong Malim, Batang Kali, Shah Alam, and Melaka. More localized parts for the H6 HEV are planned from the second quarter of 2025.

The Haval H6 won’t be the only GWM model assembled locally in Melaka. In April 2025, production of the smaller GWM Jolion is set to commence, also in hybrid (HEV) guise, followed by the Wey 80 MPV, which is aimed at both local and export ASEAN markets. Additionally, seperate from the GWM umbrella, the plant is also on track to assemble BAIC’s X55 and BJ40 Plus SUVs starting in 2025.

Lobbed at the Malaysian market as a C-segment SUV contender much like the Proton X70 and Chery Tiggo 7 Pro, and MG HS, the Haval H6 HEV is priced attractively at RM139,800 when considering high levels of standard equipment as well as its hybrid powertrain that mates a 1.5-litre turbocharged engine with a high voltage battery and electric motor to achieve a combined output of 243PS and 530Nm of torque, all the while claiming a low average fuel consumption of just 5.8-litres/100km.