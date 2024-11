Since its recent launch in Malaysia, the Haval H6 HEV has generated significant interest, evidenced by the over 1,500 bookings and 200 units already delivered to customers, as announced by GWM Malaysia.

Locally assembled at the EP Manufacturing (EPMB) facility in Pegoh, Melaka, this model is establishing itself as a popular choice among Malaysians seeking a hybrid SUV with premium features and a competitive price point.

Initially, Haval Malaysia introduced the H6 HEV with a batch of 100 fully imported (CBU) units, priced at RM139,800 on-the-road, which must have been sold at a loss. However, deliveries have now fully transitioned to locally assembled (CKD) units, allowing the brand to maintain the model’s availability and pricing as demand grows.

The Haval H6 HEV is powered by a hybrid system that combines a 1.5-liter turbocharged inline-four petrol engine and an electric motor. On its down, the internal combustion unit produces 150 PS and 230 Nm of torque, while the electric motor contributes 177 PS and 300 Nm.

Together, this hybrid powertrain achieves a robust 243 PS and 530 Nm of torque, allowing the rather large SUV to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 7.7 seconds. Fuel efficiency is also notable, with a claimed combined fuel consumption of 5.8 litres per 100 km.

Inside, the H6 HEV boasts an interior with a range of advanced features and upmarket appointments. Highlights include dual-zone climate control, rear air-conditioning vents, an auto-dimming rear-view mirror, a Qi wireless charger, and an eight-speaker audio system compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Additionally, the SUV is equipped with a panoramic glass sunroof, a rotary dial gear selector, ambient lighting, ventilated and power-adjustable front seats, an electronic parking brake, and a negative-ion air cleaner system.

It also comes with a Level 2 driver assistance and active safety suite, featuring autonomous emergency braking (AEB), adaptive cruise control, traffic jam assist, rear cross-traffic alert, lane change assist, and a Wisdom Dodge System, which helps maintain a safe distance from larger vehicles.

GWM Malaysia have also armed the Haval H6 HEV comes with an extensive warranty package, covering the entire vehicle for 7 years or 200,000 km. The hybrid system warranty extends up to 8 years or 1,000,000 km for the first private owner, along with a 10-year, 1,000,000 km engine warranty, highlighting the brand’s commitment to quality and customer satisfaction in Malaysia.