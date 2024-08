Great Wall Motors Malaysia has just confirmed that the Haval H6 will finally be making its entrance in Q3 2024. This family SUV will be GWM Malaysia's first locally assembled (CKD) model, produced in collaboration with EPMB.

While there’s still no indication of pricing, the Haval H6, which is supposedly a rival to the Honda HR-V, might see the closest amount at RM150k. The Malaysian release timeline should be similar to Thailand's, where all H6 models are offered as non-plug-in hybrids, combining a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine and an electric motor, delivering a maximum power output of 243PS and 530Nm of torque.

The interior features a stylish design with modern conveniences like Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. However, while some interior materials are not luxurious, they are durable and built to last.

GWM Malaysia Managing Director, Cui An Qi said, “Our commitment to delivering innovative products and excellent services has always been at the core of our mission in Malaysia. We aim to establish GWM as a renowned and trusted brand, recognised for our dedication to quality and customer satisfaction.”