GWM has unveiled updates to the Haval H6 in China, but there's still uncertainty surrounding if this updated version will be gracing Malaysian launch and how long might we have to wait for H6 in this latest and greatest guise.

Though GWM Malaysia has outright confirmed that the H6 will finally be making its market entrance here in Q2 2024, we are most likely to see the pre-facelift that has been rolling around Thailand for some time. Those who remember the H6’s appearance at a certain motor show around this time in 2023 should know what to expect.

The refreshed Haval H6 for China showcases a redesigned front with vertical LED daytime running lights that puts in mind of the Hyundai Palisade. Meanwhile, the rear now features separate tail light clusters instead of the full-width LED light bar that featured prominently before.

Unfortunately, the SUV’s interior details remain undisclosed officially. Though we don’t expect many alterations over the pre-facelift’s cabin and instruments, leaked images suggest a larger infotainment touchscreen are among the changes.

While the refreshed model of the car maintains the engines from the 2023 Haval H6, they've undergone enhancements. The 1.5L turbo unit now delivers 176PS of power while the 2.0T version has similarly seen a power bump from 210PS to 230PS. Both engines are paired to a 7-speed wet-type dual-clutch transmission.

No details yet on the enhancements made to the hybrid and PHEV variants in terms of their powertrain, though that announcement, as well as more thorough details about its interior, should be forthcoming shortly.

It's anticipated that the current Haval H6 will be succeeded by the new Haval Xiaolong Max, a global SUV offering plug-in hybrid power, either late in 2024 or early in 2025. Still, it’s possible that GWM Malaysia would launch the current-generation H6 in this facelift guise first.

Though the electrified versions of the current H6 boasts some impressive specifications such as lithium ion batteries large enough to rival BEVs (up to 45kWh in the case of the PHEV), the H6 is very like to be introduced in hybrid (non-plug-in) form.

Working in similar fashion to Honda’s i-MMD system, the H6 Hybrid is equipped with a 1.5-litre turbocharged inline-four petrol engine generating 150PS and 230 Nm of torque, assisted by a rather powerful 177PS and 300 Nm electric motor running in a series-parallel configuration, resulting in a combined system output of 243 PS and 530 Nm of torque.

In terms of raw performance, it shouldn’t have much trouble against its closest segment rivals such as the Proton X70, Honda CR-V, and Mazda CX-5.

The aforementioned Haval Xiaolong Max that we reckon is set to replace the H6 more heavily emphasises plug-in hybrid power and was first showcased at the 2023 Shanghai Motor Show.

It boasts advanced features such as a "smart system" for adaptive driving modes, Intelligent Torque Vectoring Control, and energy recuperation capabilities. Interior amenities include digital displays, advanced infotainment, and a suite of driver assistance features.