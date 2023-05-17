2023 Lexus RX 350 now in Malaysia from RM469k - Japan's best looking SUV?

After its global debut in June last year, the fifth-generation Lexus RX will be available for booking in Malaysia starting today, May 17, 2023 with an official launch to follow soon after. The SUV is offered in a single variant, the RX 350 Luxury, priced at RM468,888 on-the-road without insurance.

The all-new RX showcases Lexus' newest design approach, incorporating a fresh spindle body design that seamlessly integrates a sleek grille with the elevated bonnet. At the front, notable elements include slender tri-beam projector headlights with boomerang-shaped LED daytime running lights positioned above the corner air curtains.

On the sides of the RX, you'll notice prominent creases and a gradually sloping roofline, which leads to an angled window and a pointed tailgate. Two distinct design features that have been retained from the previous RX are the tapered C-pillars and the floating roof appearance.

The Lexus SUV is now based on the GA-K version of the Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA), resulting in a weight reduction of 90 kg compared to its predecessor. It also features a longer wheelbase of 2,850 mm (+60 mm) while maintaining the same approximate length of 4,890 mm, but is wider at 1,920 mm (+25 mm) and taller at 1,695 mm (+10 mm).

In terms of powertrain, the RX 350 is equipped with a T24A-FTS 2.4-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine that generates 279 PS at 6,000 rpm and produces 430 Nm of torque between 1,700 and 3,600 rpm. It features both direct and port injection (D-4ST) and is coupled with an eight-speed automatic transmission (Direct Shift) and an electronically-controlled full-time all-wheel drive system. With these specifications, the RX 350 can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in a pretty respectable 7.6 seconds.

With regard to the interior, the RX embraces the 'Tazuna' concept that represents the ideal relationship between a rider and a horse in Japanese culture (haven’t we heard something similar from Mazda?). This design philosophy prioritises the driver's needs by placing all controls conveniently within reach, including a slightly angled 14-inch infotainment touchscreen.

The touch-centric system replaces the previous Remote Touch interface and integrates climate controls and various vehicle functions. It also supports voice recognition commands, wired Android Auto, and wireless Apple CarPlay. Additional display features within the cabin consist of a digital instrument cluster and a head-up display.

For its Malaysian spec, the RX 350 will come standard with Adaptive Variable Suspension (AVS), complementing the MacPherson front struts and five-arm multi-link rear suspension setup. The AVS offers two damping force modes (Normal and Sport) for the driver to select, along with three drive modes (Normal, Eco, and Sport).

Other equipment highlights includes 21-inch light-alloy wheels with a Hyper Chrome Metallic finish, an e-Latch electronic door release, 64-color ambient lighting, three-zone climate control with rear vents, power-adjustable front seats with memory function, powered 40:20:40 split-folding rear seats, ventilated and heated seats for all occupants, a Qi wireless charger, a 12-speaker sound system, Active Noise Control (ANC), and a powered tailgate with hands-free access.

Being a range-topping SUV from Lexus, the RX is equipped with the Lexus Safety System+ (LSS+) suite, which encompasses various advanced safety features including Pre-Collision System (PCS), Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC) with stop and go capability and Curve Speed Reduction, Lane Departure Alert (LDA), Lane Tracing Assist (LTA), Adaptive High-beam System (AHS) with BladeScan technology, and Road Sign Assist (RSA). Additionally, it features a Blind Spot Monitor with Safe Exit Assist, Rear Traffic Cross Alert (RTCA), and a panoramic view monitor with 3D visualisation.

The RX is imported (CBU) from Japan and is available in five colours: Sonic Quartz, Sonic Iridium, Sonic Titanium, Graphite Black Glass Flake, and Sonic Copper.