TNB, Perodua collaborate to increase nation’s EV adoption.

Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB) and Perusahaan Otomobil Kedua Sdn Bhd (Perodua) has signed an agreement to drive Malaysia's adoption of electric vehicles (EVs).

This collaboration aims to strengthen the nation’s charging infrastructure, integrate renewable energy solutions, and make EVs more accessible and affordable for Malaysians.

This strategic collaboration aligns with the National Energy Transition Roadmap (NETR) and Malaysia’s ambitious goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.

Furthermore, the partnership will bridge the gap between infrastructure and various energy-related solutions, including:

-TNB Electron (EV charging stations) will be installed at selected Perodua outlets.

- Solar panel infrastructure at Perodua premises will be developed to generate clean energy and reduce operational costs.

-Collaborative studies on improving the integration of renewable energy within Perodua’s ecosystem, encompassing vendors and dealers.

-Facilitating Malaysia Renewable Energy Certificate (mREC) adoption, assisting Perodua in reducing total greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

TNB is also actively expanding its EV charging network across key strategic locations, including shopping malls, highways, petrol stations, and commercial and residential hubs.

“The adoption of EVs is no longer a distant goal; it is happening now. TNB is committed to ensuring that EV users have access to a robust and reliable charging network.

“Our collaboration with Perodua will accelerate these efforts by integrating charging solutions into their extensive automotive network,” said CEO of TNB, Megat Jalaluddin Megat Hassan.

He added that Perodua, Malaysia's largest car manufacturer, is uniquely positioned to drive mass EV adoption. It has the scale, expertise, and market reach to make EVs more affordable for everyday consumers.

Moreover, Perodua President and CEO, Zainal Abidin Ahmad, emphasised the importance of partnerships in driving innovation and sustainability.

“As leading Malaysian companies, Perodua and TNB share the goal of promoting sustainability and environmental responsibility. This collaboration complements our EV journey by ensuring accessibility, affordability, and convenience for Malaysians,” he added.

As of February 2025, TNB has built 66 charging points across Peninsular Malaysia, with aggressive expansion plans underway.