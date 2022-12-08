2022 Carlist.my Car Of The Year Award – Here Are Your Winners!

The Carlist.my People's Choice Award Car Of The Year (COTY) celebrates yet another year of amazing cars, and here are your winners for 2022.

The month of December is usually the part of the year where we reward and recognise all the hard work done by auto manufacturers in bringing Malaysians the best cars available from their respective brands.

The COTY nominations are derived from each of the respective brands' popularity based on brand mentions and car-buying data throughout the year. Each category will be presented with top car models for consumers and the public to vote on.

COTY also houses the Editors' Choice Awards which recognises the best cars on sales, as rated by our editorial team. 2022's Carlist.my Car of the Year, one of Malaysia's longest-running annual car awards, has successfully been completed, and the awards were handed to their respective winners on a night full of merriment and glitz.

This is also the first year where there is a dedicated electric vehicle category, indicating the popularity and rise of these vehicles in our country.

This year the awards were presented by title sponsor Bridgestone, as well as Carsome, WapCar, Aylezo Motorsport, 70mai, Monster Energy, and HWC Coffee, who were the sponsors and partners for this year's contest.

A total of 18 different categories were awarded for the People's choice, while the Editor's choice consisted of seven categories.

Among the big winners of the night included Mazda, Peugeot and Kia distributor Bermaz Auto with eight awards, Mercedes-Benz Malaysia and BMW Malaysia with five awards, Toyota and Volkswagen with four awards.

Volkswagen, Honda and Volvo also snapped a few awards on the night, while local manufacturer Proton and Perodua won four and three awards, respectively.

Winners of the 2022 People's Choice Award

Entry-level Sedan and Hatch

Affordability and functionality are the names of the game when it comes to Entry-level Sedan and Hatch and the nominees tonight are without a doubt Malaysia's most popular models in terms of numbers on the road.

B-Segment Sedan and Hatch

The B-Segment Sedan and Hatch might be a smaller category in terms of numbers, but it's no less exciting when it comes to driveability combined with premium styling.

B-Segment SUV

The B-Segment SUV offerings here in Malaysia have certainly gone through advancements when looking at their overall styling, equipment, comfort, and even performance for the entire family.

C-Segment Sedan and Hatch

We simply adore these two models in this category and what they present - sleek exterior, impressive performance, and a good portrayal of image for both executives and young families.

C-Segment SUV (RM100k-RM150k)

SUVs are definitely a step up in luxury, and these fine examples in the running have their own unique offerings to the masses without breaking the bank.

C-Segment SUV (RM150k-RM250k)

Those who yearn for a bigger injection of style, luxury, and power but still want that utilitarian features on an SUV should look no further than these three exceptional examples in the C-Segment SUV category.

7-seater SUV

For some, an additional pair of seats is crucial for both versatility as well as seating capacity. But that doesn't mean that your big family of seven can't roll around town in style.

D-Segment Sedan

One of our personal favourite categories has arrived and there's no doubt that these two D-Segment Sedans have managed to attract the execs both young and young at heart. Who says class has to be expensive?

Small/Midsize MPV

MPVs have always been a crowd favourite here in Malaysia thanks to their elevated levels of comfort, interior space, and now, superior looks that can even attract the younger generation to buy one of their very own.

Pickup Truck

Pure brawn and rugged strength are usually used to describe the mighty pickup trucks, but a huge dose of brain and intelligence have been injected into this category to offer enhanced levels of performance and even safety, no matter the road.

PREMIUM VEHICLES ABOVE RM200K

Premium Sedan (Entry)

Execs of all ages and levels can look the part in any of these premium sedans for their day-to-day travels to and from the office. Style and substance for every day of the week.

Premium Sedan (Midsize)

The attempt to look 'baller' and 'classy' at the same time can be a difficult task, but not with the nominees in the Premium Sedan (Midsize) category.

Performance SUV

A performance SUV is not just a utilitarian machine with style and substance. Those who yearn for higher levels of performance, handling, and design will certainly stand out in either of these nominated models.

Premium SUV (Midsize/Midsize Coupe)

One of the symbols of wealth is certainly what you roll around in, and a premium SUV (midsize/midsize coupe) will indeed bring forth the image of luxury and elegance not just to the ones in the car, but also from the adoring eyes and hearts from those around them.

Premium SUV (Large/Large Coupe)

The creme de la creme of SUVs can be found in this category that provides everything you would find in the previous category, but at a larger scale for even greater levels of spacial comfort.

GREEN VEHICLES - BATTERY ELECTRIC VEHICLE

Battery Electric Vehicle (RM150k-RM250k)

Saving the world is more crucial than ever, and what better way to start the support to the cause than owning your very own EV. Tackle the urban environment with zero emissions with these electrified beauties.

Battery Electric Vehicles (RM250k-RM350k)

For those who prefer something that's a bit more extra when it comes to equipment, driving distance, and comfort for longer journeys, these EVs might just float your boat in the best possible manner.

Battery Electric Vehicle (RM350k & above)

The 'Top of the Pops' of the Malaysian electric car scene can be found in this category. All of these EVs present exceptional levels of luxury, opulence, and exhilaration without adding any unwanted pollution into our atmosphere.

Winners of the 2022 EDITOR'S CHOICE AWARDS

Newcomer of the Year - Perodua Alza

Best 'Bang for your Buck' MPV in Malaysia

Over 30,000 bookings in a month following its official launch

Affordable pricing, respectable performance, and impressive interior equipment, as well as space and safety

Urban Car of the Year - Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid

One of the best cars that is considered the middle ground between ICE cars and EVs

Practicality of a hybrid vehicle is viewed by many as the perfect balance for overall

Fully fuelled with 36 litres of petrol, this hybrid can travel the distance - KL to Penang and back to KL without having to refuel

Family Car of the Year - Kia Carnival

A family MPV that looks apart and can seat up to 11, this particular model is without a doubt a thing of beauty no matter which way you look at it

Debuted and previewed at our very own Carlist.my's DRIVE Auto Fair last year, this MPV is all about offering the best in terms of practicality with a huge dose of fresh yet premium styling both inside and out

EV Car of the Year - Volvo XC40 Recharge Pure Electric

This brand's ambition to become a fully electric company by 2030 started with the winner of this award

Focusing on developing a more sustainable future, this EV is not only super eco-friendly, but also powerful and intelligent in nature

If you're the kind of person who thinks an EV is not exciting, give this car a go - it'll instantly change your perception

Pickup Truck of the Year - Isuzu D-Max X-Terrain

This brand has won five pickup truck of the year awards in the past

Ticks all the right boxes as well as proving itself to be one of the most capable, versatile, and sophisticated trucks in the market to date

Many have found this pickup truck to be the ideal extension of their lifestyle activities offering the ideal balance of space, capability, comfort, and safety

Aspirational Car of the Year - Hyundai Ioniq 5

One of the most highly-anticipated electric vehicles in Malaysia

Leaps and bounds ahead in technology, design, and engineering

This car represents the world's new powerhouse for EVs - South Korea

Most Anticipated Newcomer of the Year - GWM Ora Good Cat