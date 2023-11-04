All-new 2023 Hyundai Tucson (CBU) & Santa Fe facelift previewed in Malaysia, now open for bookings for RM1,000, official launching later this month

Hyundai-Sime Darby Motors (HSDM) has successfully previewed the fourth-generation 2023 Hyundai Tucson and the locally-assembled 2023 Hyundai Santa Fe facelift at the Premium Auto Car Expo (PACE) 2023 in Setia Alam earlier today with both models now open for bookings for just RM 1,000. Prices will be announced closer to the launch date which is set to be in this month itself.

2023 Hyundai Tucson (CBU)

The 2023 Tucson was discontinued 3 years ago from the Malaysian market and has now resurfaced with a bang. It features three variants - 2.0 Lite, 1.6T Plus, and 1.6T Max, all fully imported (CBU) from South Korea, unlike the previous generation which was locally assembled (CKD). All variants come with four drive modes (Eco, Normal, Sport, Smart).

The entry-level variant, 2.0 Lite, is equipped with 17-inch alloy wheels wrapped in featuring LED MFR headlamps and traditional bulb-type tail lights. Under the hood, the 2023 Tucson features a naturally aspirated 2.0-litre Smartstream MPI engine that churns out 156 PS & 192 Nm coupled with a 6-speed automatic transmission

Inside, the 2.0 Lite comes with manually adjusted fabric seats and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. The dashboard includes a Supervision multi-info display measuring 4.25 inches, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The audio system has six speakers. Completing the interior are some features including keyless entry and start with remote start functionality, along with a rear-view camera and manual air-conditioning for climate control.

Safety features are standardized across all variants, including 7 airbags, ABS, ESC, hill start assist, rear parking sensors. For driver assistance, the 2.0 Lite model offers passive cruise control and an auto hold function for the electronic parking brake.

The higher variants are powered by a turbocharged 1.6-litre Smartstream TGDi engine producing 180 PS & 265 Nm paired with a 7-speed DCT.

The mid-range 1.6T Plus variant is upgraded with certain features. On the outside, we have 19-inch alloy wheels. The interior receives an upgrade with the inclusion of leather seats and an eight-way powered driver’s seat. Paddle shifters are also introduced, along with a tire pressure monitoring system.

Top-range Tucson 1.6T Max comes with a host of upgrades. It’s got front parking sensors, LED combination tail lights, and aluminium roof rails. Inside, the 1.6T Max boasts 8-way powered front seats equipped with heating and ventilation functions. A 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and a dual-zone climate control with rear vents.

Additionally, the 1.6T Max also includes a powered tailgate, an electrochromic rear-view mirror, rain-sensing wipers, and a wireless charging pad.

The advanced Hyundai SmartSense ADAS is exclusively available for the top-tier 1.6T Max, offering features like: Smart Cruise Control (SCC) with stop & go, Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA) with junction support, Lane Keeping Assist (LKA), Lane Following Assist (LFA), Driver Attention Warning (DAW), Leading Vehicle Departure Alert (LVDA), High Beam Assist (HBA), Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA), and motion sensing for the Rear Occupant Alert (ROA).

2023 Hyundai Santa Fe Facelift CKD

Hyundai also introduced the locally-assembled 2023 Hyundai Santa Fe facelift, which comes in three distinct variants: Hybrid Plus, Hybrid Max, and Diesel Max. The Hybrid versions are equipped with a 1.6-liter Gamma II T-GDI petrol engine, generating 180 PS and 265 Nm, complemented by a 44.2 kW electric motor. This combination results in a combined output of 230 PS and 350 Nm. It operates with a six-speed automatic transmission.

The Diesel Max boasts a 2.2-liter CRDi diesel engine, delivering 202 PS & 440 Nm. This power is distributed to all four wheels through Hyundai's advanced HTRAC all-wheel drive system and an eight-speed wet Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT).

The 2023 Santa Fe facelift stands out with a distinctive design overhaul, featuring a completely revamped front end with unique fanged lighting and a bold full-width grille. LED headlights and tail-lights are standard across all variants, accompanied by LED daytime running lights (DRLs). However, wheel sizes differ. The Hybrid Plus gets 17-inch alloy wheels, the Hybrid Max is fitted with 19-inch units while the Diesel Max gets 20-inch units.

The Hybrid Plus gets cloth seats, a Supervision 4.25-inch TFT LCD for the instrument cluster and powered front seats, while the Hybrid Max and Diesel Max gets leather seats, a fully-digital 12.3-inch instrument panel and adds on a power tailgate and roof rails. The Hybrid Max is further equipped with heated/ventilated front seats and driver’s seat memory. All variants gets an 8-inch touch-screen infotainment screen with wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay, voice recognition, a six-speaker audio system, dual-zone air-conditioning with rear AC vents, auto wipers, smart key entry with push-start, remote start function, paddle shifters, an electro-chromic rear-view mirror and wireless phone charging.

With a spacious three-row layout accommodating up to seven passengers, the Santa Fe also offers ample luggage space, expanding from 634 to 2,396 litres with the seats folded down.

The 2023 Santa Fe also debuts an all-new platform, the N3, highlighting Hyundai's commitment to continuous improvement. This update also brings the introduction of hybrid technology to Korean SUVs in Malaysia.

Same safety features are available across all variants of the Santa Fe. Alongside the standard 6 airbags, the vehicle is equipped with an number of ADAS including Smart Cruise Control (SCC), Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA), Lane Keeping Assist (LKA), Lane Following Assist (LFA), Driver Attention Warning (DAW), Leading Vehicle Departure Alert (LVDA), High Beam Assist (HBA), Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA), Blind-Spot Collision Warning (BCW), Rear Cross Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist (RCCA), Safe Exit Warning (SEW), and Rear Occupant Alert (ROA).

Bookings have been open for a few days now for only RM 1,000, and the official launch is scheduled for November 2023. Stay tuned for further updates on this exciting addition to Hyundai's lineup.



